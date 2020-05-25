Memorial Day events downsize and move online, but holiday's meaning still held dearly for many

Memorial Day events across Madison shifted online or were outright canceled this year to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Ceremonies in cemeteries, if they took place, were scaled down and only a small group of people joined the Madison Veterans Council as they commemorated the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Forest Hills Cemetery.
For those who visited the cemetery before or after the sparsely attended event, the day looked a little different with masks and social distancing, but the purpose was the same as every other time they came together on the last Monday of May: to honor veterans and remember those who died in service to our country.
Aryn Kinney, 25 of Madison, sat masked at the grave of her grandparents, Herman S. Kinney and his wife, Doris. Her aunt, Pia Kinney James, 69 of Madison, sat 6 feet away, also in a mask.
Kinney James tended to hostas, flowering perennials brought from Doris’ home garden and planted next to their grave marker. The plant acts as a memorial for the Kinneys, the roots binding the family together to their shared history.
“[Aryn’s] family, my family, now my kids have some, we always take a [hosta] cutting to a new house, going on for years,” Kinney James said.
Herman S. Kinney was a corporal in WWII and his birthday falls the day after Memorial Day this year. His son, Kinney James’ brother and Kinney’s uncle is also buried nearby.
Kinney James said that before COVID-19, more family members joined them at the cemetery to celebrate the life of her father and to reflect on the past and the present.
“This is where we are, and this is what we have to deal with,” Kinney said, referring to the social distancing guidelines they followed as they tended to their family grave. “You just have to live and make yourself happy. Being here and talking to them and my aunt, it’s just made me realize that.”
Also visiting the graveyard was Sampson Kessler, 15, of Madison. He was dressed as a member of the WWII U.S. Armed Forces as he walked through with his father, Paul Schulte, 50. Kessler is a part of a re-enactment group that honors the 401st Glider Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division.
Every Memorial Day, the group marches and rides WWII-era jeeps in a Monona parade, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Regardless, Kessler felt compelled to visit Forest Hills Cemetery, where a number of veterans are buried.
“I thought I’d come here in my uniform today and just kind of walk around the graves and reflect a little bit, to honor the fallen,” Kessler said. He was also able to visit his grandfather, a Korean War veteran who is buried in Forest Hills.
Kessler’s father noted that war re-enactors become a kind of conduit for people’s memories.
“You’ll be in camp and someone will come up and say, ‘Oh yeah, my uncle was in the war,’ and it’s like the only place they get to talk about it, so it’s kind of an honor to get to share that experience with people,” Schulte said.
As a re-enactor, Kessler said he hopes to educate the public on the day-to-day lives of soldiers during the Second World War, but he said he understood the need to nix large group celebrations this year because of the coronavirus.
“It would be nice to be in the parade and see my unit, but I think it’s more important to be safe,” he said.
To maintain public safety amid the pandemic, the annual state Capitol Memorial Day ceremony was substituted for an online event. The digital service included a video message from Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar to commemorate the day and share in the mourning of those who lost a loved one to war.
"On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I share my heartfelt gratitude to the members of our nation's armed services who have defended our country, especially those who have laid down their lives," Evers said. "My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones they have left behind."
