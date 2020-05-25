Memorial Day events downsize and move online, but holiday's meaning still held dearly for many

“You’ll be in camp and someone will come up and say, ‘Oh yeah, my uncle was in the war,’ and it’s like the only place they get to talk about it, so it’s kind of an honor to get to share that experience with people,” Schulte said.

As a re-enactor, Kessler said he hopes to educate the public on the day-to-day lives of soldiers during the Second World War, but he said he understood the need to nix large group celebrations this year because of the coronavirus.

“It would be nice to be in the parade and see my unit, but I think it’s more important to be safe,” he said.

To maintain public safety amid the pandemic, the annual state Capitol Memorial Day ceremony was substituted for an online event. The digital service included a video message from Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar to commemorate the day and share in the mourning of those who lost a loved one to war.

"On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I share my heartfelt gratitude to the members of our nation's armed services who have defended our country, especially those who have laid down their lives," Evers said. "My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones they have left behind."

