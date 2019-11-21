Wayne Pickarts spent his time in the Korean War building air strips as a member of a U.S. Army attachment to the 5th Air Force.
Fred Sage was part of the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry Division where he worked as a combat engineer to supply and support troops, including those in the Battle of Heartbreak Ridge. Bill Sprout found himself on the 30th parallel as part of a destroyer escort.
But on Thursday, the trio of octogenarians was part of a small group trying to keep memories and camaraderie alive. Time, however, is the undefeated enemy but for at least two more months, the South Central Wisconsin chapter of the National Korean War Veterans Association will continue on.
The dissolution of the chapter, approved in September, is being delayed in a last-gasp effort to attract younger members. Unlike other foreign war organizations, the NKWVA has a constant pool of potential members that have served over the last 66 years in and around the Demilitarized Zone between South and North Korea. However, none are members.
"We're trying to find out who those current defense guys are but we can't find them," said Gordon Faust, 87, who served in the U.S. Air Force in Korea in 1952 and 1953. "I'd like to give it one more last shot at attempting to do this rather than dissolve it."
The South Central Wisconsin chapter was founded in 2001 and in 2008, at its peak, had 49 members. But membership has plunged over the years leaving the group with 18 members. They had 19 as of a few weeks ago but John Carlson, who entered the U.S. Army fresh out Beloit High School, died on Oct. 22 at the age of 88. A quorum hasn't gathered for the meetings, that are held on the third Thursday of every other month, in more than a year. On Thursday, just seven people showed, one was in a wheel chair, another used a walker and one needed a cane. They are all in the late 80s and early 90s and some no longer drive.
The group, following an opening prayer and the Pledge of Allegience, voted 5-2, despite the objections of commander Norm Moen, to hold off on dissolving the chapter. Moen already has the paper work done to make the dissolution official and has a $10 check made out to the state to cancel its incorporation. The non-profit chapter has $823 in the bank but will send a $25 memorial to the estate of Carlson and, if the chapter dissolves, donate the remainder to a charity, likely to the Badger Honor Flight program, Moen said.
All of the eight members who attended the September meeting had voted to dissolve the chapter as of Dec. 31. In addition ballots were sent to the remaining membership with all but three approving the dissolution. Thursday's meeting was supposed to be the last but there could be another meeting in January where members could decide to continue on or dissolve.
"I guess my question is why didn't we take this step a year ago," Moen said, during the 42 minute meeting in the banquet hall of the Lt. Marion C. Cranefield VFW Post 1318. "Why did we wait this long to take this step."
According to the National Veterans Foundation more than 5.7 million Americans served during the Korean War between 1950 and 1953. The war killed 54,246 and injured more than 103,000. Today, approximately 2 million Korean War veterans remain.
"It may seem fruitless, but why not give us another chance to get together," said Sage, 88, who lives in an assisted living facility in Stoughton. "I would like to see it continue."
The NKWVA's South Central Wisconsin chapter is not alone in its quest to remain relevant. Other fraternal organizations like the Elk's and Moose clubs, Optimists and local historical societies have struggled in many communities to gain membership and remain viable. Even the future of the building in which the Korean veterans hold their meetings is in doubt. In 2015, a Madison developer obtained a three year option to buy the VFW facility that was built in 1965. The agreement was extended by five years in 2018 but so far, the developer has not exercised his option. Once he does, the VFW will have one year to find a new home.
At its peak in the early 2000s, Post 1318, the oldest in Madison and founded in 1925, had around 700 members. That number has been more than cut in half to 288 members, even though the war in Afghanistan has been on going since late 2001 and the Iraq War went on from 2003 to 2011. About 28 VFW members are World War II veterans but last year 35 people from the post died.
Gundel "Gundy" Metz, 69, quartermaster of the post, served in the U.S. Army from 1975 to 1995, which included two years near the DMZ. She was state VFW commander in 2018 when the organization statewide had about 28,000 members. In 1992, membership was at 52,000.
"We need our younger veterans to join and to help us," Metz said. "We’re here to mentor them but we need them to move forward."
Anyone interested in joining the Madison chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association should call Gordon Faust at 608-849-8786.