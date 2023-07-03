Tashayanna Mixson remembers how her mother would write on the backs of envelopes and on Post-It notes.

“My mother makes those Post-It notes to this day,” she said.

Those scribblings and one financial literacy homework assignment Mixson worked on with her daughter were her only examples of financial planning until her mid-30s, Mixson said.

While Mixson was trying to build her property management company, Yor Haus Management & Development, she felt alone in her struggle with a lack of information or resources to gain wealth or financial literacy.

“I didn’t have people that were going to sit me down at the dinner table and say ‘Here’s how to invest your money.’” Mixson said. “I started using my paychecks to fund my business and ran into cash flow issues. “I felt like I was going to have to figure this out on my own.”

But many Black women face this same struggle, experts say.

"As research extensively documents, racial disparities in wealth accumulation are systemic, of which historic public policies and private practices sustain," said Melody Harvey, UW-Madison assistant professor of consumer science in the School of Human Ecology.

Black communities are likely to be what Harvey called "banking deserts," meaning there are few, if any, mainstream financial institutions. They are also more likely to have concentrations of high-cost alternative financial services such as payday and auto title lenders, Harvey explained, asking "Where does one begin when even the most basic of financial services may not be readily available and accessible?"

"Research also extensively documents longstanding persistent racial discrimination in lending markets," Harvey said, noting that Black consumers are likely to be charged higher interest interest rates than their white counterparts. "While a 2-3% difference may not seem like much on the surface, it can amount to thousands of dollars extra when repaying loans."

According to a 2022 report from the American Association of University of Women, while white women earned 73% of what white men earned in 2021, Black women earned only 64% of what white men earned that same year.

And Black women with a bachelor’s degree have 79 percent less wealth ($45,000) than white women with no degree ($117,200) and 83 percent less wealth than those with one ($260,000), according to the Urban Institute,

Wealth gaps have long-lasting consequences, said Sarah Halpern-Meekin, UW-Madison professor at the School of Human Ecology.

"Wealth is not just about passing on advantages and opportunities," she explained. "Wealth is a safety net, so that unexpected expenses or a health crisis don't spell personal ruin. When people struggle to build wealth, they are more vulnerable to getting pushed down the economic ladder if anything goes wrong. Income and wealth gaps have cyclical consequences. Having too little income makes it hard to get ahead and to have a safety net to protect against falling behind.

"That is why many argue that you need policy intervention to change the system that makes it harder for people to break out of this cycle."

The Melanin Project

Mixson found financial literacy through the Melanin Project, which since 2019 has helped hundreds of clients, primarily Black women, build generational wealth through advocacy, personal empowerment and financial wellness coaching. owner and financial coach Afra Smith said.

Mixson met Melanin Project owner and financial coach Afra Smith in the sixth grade. A couple years ago, she learned through Facebook that Mixson was running the financial coaching program.

Smith said the Melanin Project reflects her own personal finance story. Just over five years ago, Smith’s credit score was in the mid-500s. She was late on all her bills and took out about a dozen payday loans. She had also been crippled by student loan debt.

Ultimately, Smith decided to work with a financial coach after having good experiences with one she hired. And after doing an extensive amount of research, Smith, too, realized she was not alone in her financial challenges as a Black woman, and that she could use the skills she had gained to coach other underserved groups of people.

Now, Smith helps her Melanin Project clients set up bank accounts, cut unnecessary expenses, build budgets, save money and make plans for repaying debts. She also conducts free financial coaching seminars.

"I won't even touch your budgeting process," Smith said. She encourages her clients to acknowledge there's a problem, own their financial behaviors, be open and vulnerable during sessions, educate themselves and to celebrate who they are. "I tell them that I'm not going to judge or criticize them."

Prospective clients find Smith on Instagram and other social media, the Melanin Project's website and through word of mouth.

The program gained traction as this spring, as the business hosted its first Wealth Literacy Conference at the Goodman Community Center on Madison’s East Side. The conference had roughly 120 attendees, including city of Madison officials, and included speakers, all people of color, discussing topics like economic opportunities for minorities, resources to build financial stability and others.

‘Exponential growth’

Mixson started working with Smith last September to fix cash flow issues in building Yor Haus.

“She let me know things weren’t as dire as they seemed,” Mixson said. “We created a budget. She was able to help accelerate debt payoff into about a six-month time frame. That’s huge. I thought that would take three years.”

Yor Haus has since experienced “exponential growth,” Mixson said. “Now I feel like I have gotten my personal financial health in order, I can leverage that to double down in creating this business.”