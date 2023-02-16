Thirty-eight champion spellers from Madison’s public and private schools will compete Saturday in the annual All-City Spelling Bee, with the top three spellers advancing to the statewide competition.

The students, who are in fourth through eighth grades, each won their school spelling bees, which earned them a spot in the citywide competition.

The All-City Spelling Bee will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday at the Mitby Theater on the Madison Area Technical College Truax Campus.

The All-City champion will have his or her name engraved on the traveling champions trophy, which includes the name of every All-City champion since 1968. The trophy will be on display at the winner’s school until next year’s spelling bee.

The top three finishers will represent the Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) 2 in the Badger State Spelling Bee, which is scheduled for March 11 at the Madison Youth Arts Center.

The winner of the statewide competition will earn a trip to National Harbor, Maryland, outside Washington, D.C., to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on June 1.

The Wisconsin State Journal has been sponsoring the All-City and Badger State spelling bee competitions since 1949 as part of the newspaper’s commitment to education, literacy and community involvement.

State Journal reporter and columnist Barry Adams will continue his long tradition of serving as the announcer for the All-City Bee.

The judging panel will consist of Jimbo Jacobs, co-owner of The Book Deal bookstore; Meredith McGlone, communications manager for the Center for Teaching, Learning and Mentoring at UW-Madison; and Alexander Shur, state government reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.