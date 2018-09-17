A driver who had a medical issue crashed her car into the front of a building on Madison's East Side Saturday afternoon, with the driver taken to a hospital while three other people in the car able to get out.
The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. in a small shopping center, with the car hitting the front of 2817 E. Washington Ave., a facility that houses a commercial kitchen used by local food vendors.
"The three passengers stayed with paramedics as firefighters extricated the driver from the sedan," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
The structural stability of the building was checked and there was no need for emergency stabilization. Public Health Madison and Dane County also was notified, since the building is a commercial kitchen.