After growing up in the Mexican resort town of Mazatlán, Rodolfo Osuna Leon moved with his parents and three brothers 20 years ago to the Madison area. Since November 2020, Osuna Leon, 34, has been a medical interpreter at UW Health, helping Spanish-speaking patients understand conversations with providers.

A 2007 graduate of Verona High School with an associate degree from Madison Area Technical College, Osuna Leon and his wife, Alejandra, live in Verona and have two children: Leander, 17, and Santiago, 7. Osuna Leon’s parents and two of his brothers still live in the Madison area, and the other brother is in medical school in California.

Since 2012, when the Obama administration started Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, Osuna Leon has had DACA status, which makes him eligible for a work permit. The program, which faces an uncertain future after a federal appeals court in October found it illegal, requires enrollees to renew every two years.

Osuna Leon, who plays in a Latino soccer league in Madison, previously managed a hotel in Fitchburg and sold cellphones for AT&T.

What was your childhood like in Mazatlán?

It was great. I have really good memories. We had everything we needed to be happy. My dad was a dentist, an orthodontist. My mom was a hair stylist. (In Madison, they have worked as custodians and in lab testing and valet parking.) My (older) brother and I were going to private schools. We had a lot of friends.

Why did your family move to the Madison area when you were 14?

My parents noticed opportunities (in Mexico) were getting somewhat limited. They decided to give us an opportunity to learn English and have more (job) opportunities. The intention was to come here for one year. Twenty years later, we’re still here.

A friend of my parents had moved to Wisconsin and got married. She offered the opportunity to come here. She was in Evansville. That’s where we lived for the first year. Then we moved to Madison.

What was Madison like for you at first, compared to Mexico?

Cold. Mazatlán is very hot. But we were very happy that the people here are very nice. We have never had any issues. People have always been very supportive. At first, it wasn’t as diverse as it is now. When I started high school, we had maybe 15 or 20 Latino students. By the time I graduated, it was 150 to 200.

What about now? Is Wisconsin welcoming?

It’s great. I love Wisconsin. I like how quiet it can be. I would go back to Mexico, to Mazatlán, for vacation, but I couldn’t go back to live there. I’m so used to things here. Madison is not too large. I really like it.

How and why did you decide to become a medical interpreter?

When I was working for AT&T, I met a medical interpreter. She really liked how I helped her. She said I’d be great at medical interpreting. I prefer to help people out instead of focusing on selling. I decided to take (medical interpreter) classes and the national certification. I started working as a freelancer and then became a staff interpreter.

What are the most rewarding and difficult aspects of the job?

I’m relieved that when a patient goes through the clinic, they can feel more comfortable expressing everything that they need to express. With the providers, I can help them explain everything in detail, with no barriers with language or technology. I can see body language and tell when something’s not clear.

The toughest part is that it can be difficult news, difficult conversations and difficult diagnoses. Sometimes families have to stay in the hospital for a long time. Sometimes you get too involved with the patients, so you care quite a bit for them.

Sometimes the medical terminology is different from even English. Even after we interpret, sometimes I still see confusion. We always ask for clarification so the provider can explain in different terms for the patient so everything is clear.

Why is it important for you to have DACA status?

If I didn’t have it, I couldn’t continue to be a medical interpreter. I’d lose my driver’s license. It would make things very difficult. At the same time, I’m always at risk of getting deported. My kids are American citizens.

When we came here, my little brothers (who are twins) were 4 years old. They don’t really know anything different. We have done everything right, in my eyes, in how we went to school and have lived a normal, regular life here.

What do you think about the national debate over immigration?

There’s a lot of work to be done, but other things come up and it just gets put under the rug. It seems like there’s never a solution for it. They’re dealing with the things that present at the time. I’ve had DACA for more than 10 years. I’d like to have the opportunity to have a path to citizenship.