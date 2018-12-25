A Sun Prairie man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in the town of Medina, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said.
James H. Gerbitz, 23, was killed in a crash on the 5500 block of Langer Road at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, said Dane County Medical Examiner's Office spokesman Barry Irmen. Gerbitz was the only person in the vehicle.
Gerbitz's vehicle was engulfed in flames after missing a turn and hitting a utility pole, the Dane County Sheriff's Office previously said.
Irmen said Gerbitz died from injuries he sustained in the crash and died at the scene.