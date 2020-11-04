Medical Examiner releases name of Milton man who died following tractor rollover accident

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office released the name Wednesday of the Milton man who died following a tractor rollover accident Saturday afternoon.

David R. Houfe, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on a property near the 6100 block of E. County Road N in the Milton Township, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. The accident was reported at around 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

A forensic examination was completed on Sunday, and preliminary results confirmed Houfe died from injuries sustained in the accident. Additional testing is underway.

Houfe was trying to reverse a tractor off an old concrete bridge over Otter Creek when a section of concrete on the bridge gave way, causing the tractor to topple and pin Houfe against a grove of trees.

Houfe's death is under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.

