Medical examiner releases name of man killed in tree trimming accident
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the tree trimmer who was killed after coming in contact with a power line as a 50-year-old Madison man, Monday evening. 

The Medical Examiner's Office said Gary A. Hall was working with a trimming service in the town of Pleasant Springs on Sept. 28. Hall was in the bucket of a bucket truck when he hit a power line, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement. Emergency responders were called to the 2300 block of Williams Point Drive around 12:20 p.m. for the seriously injured man and transported him to UW Hospital where he later died, Schaffer said.

Preliminary results of a forensic examination confirm that Hall died from injuries sustained in the incident, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. 

