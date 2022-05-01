Medical examiner identifies woman who died in Whitney Way crash

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Sunday the Edgerton woman who was and killed in a crash early Thursday morning on South Whitney Way.

Bonnie J Monson, 84, of Edgerton, died from injuries sustained in the crash that occurred at around 2:14 a.m. Thursday morning near the intersection of South Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane, the Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.

Monson was one of two occupants of a vehicle that crashed into a tree on the West Side early Thursday, Madison police said. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital Thursday, and preliminary tests confirm she died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.

Her death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The other occupant of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital Thursday, Madison police Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

