Medical Examiner identifies victims of plane crash near Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office has released the names of the victims who died in a plane crash Tuesday near the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

Tanner W. Byholm, 25, of Glidden, and Remington K. Viney, 26, of Kimberly, died in the crash about a mile south of the airport that was reported about 9:20 a.m., the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The deaths are still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office, the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Medical Examiner's Office. Preliminary results of the autopsies and additional testing are in progress.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Byholm and Viney were the only occupants of what authorities described as an "experimental" and "very unique" plane. The plane took off from the airport just south of Janesville and was trying to come back when it crashed in a wooded, low-lying area, which Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson described as "treacherous to get to."