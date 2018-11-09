The man hit and killed by a semi Wednesday morning in Rock County has been identified as a 59-year-old man from Illinois.
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department said Friday that the man was Rafat A. Abdelhadi, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Authorities have said Abdelhadi was hit on the northbound side of Interstate 39-90 in the town of Fulton at about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday by a passing semi driven by a 30-year-old Fitchburg man.
Medical examiner spokesman Barry Irmen said Abdelhadi's death was due to the injuries he sustained when he was struck.
Abdelhadi was outside his vehicle looking at a flat tire and was pronounced dead at the scene.
It's unclear if the semi driver will face any charges.