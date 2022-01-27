Medical examiner identifies man struck and killed by delivery truck in Downtown Madison

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Thursday the Madison man struck and killed Wednesday by a delivery truck in Downtown.

Jay D. Ringelstetter, 62, died from injuries sustained in the crash just before noon on the 300 block of West Washington Avenue, the Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.

He was known to pick up litter in the area he was struck by the delivery truck, police have said. Ringelstetter died at a hospital after the crash, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with investigators, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Wednesday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.