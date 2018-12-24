A crash near Westgate Mall the day before Christmas has caused traffic backups that are likely to last until early evening, Madison police said.
Madison police said that at about 11:30 a.m. Monday a large work truck was driving south on Whitney Way when it drifted to the left, went over the median and crashed into a utility pole on the east side of Whitney Way in front of the shopping center that includes a Hy-Vee grocery store.
The crash caused the utility pole to land on top of the truck, requiring crews from Madison Gas & Electric to work to remove the pole, said Lt. John Radovan.
Because of the incident, northbound Whitney Way traffic is being diverted at Odana Road. The detour was expected to continue until early evening. Radovan said it appears the 56-year-old driver of the truck had a medical event, which caused the crash. He is being treated at a local hospital.