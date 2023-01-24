Meal providers struggle to deliver food to vulnerable groups as Little John's cuts production

As a Meals on Wheels volunteer, Judi Duncan said she serves "a delightful collection of homebound people" who look forward to her arrival.

When she got an email Monday that Little John's, the service's food provider, was suspending its deliveries indefinitely to Meals on Wheels, she worried about what that would mean to the clients she's gotten to know and for whom her food drop-off was often the only human contact they had all day.

When Chef Dave Heide said Monday that he's largely suspending operations at Little John's, it threw lots of food systems for vulnerable populations into disarray.

Heide said his nonprofit organization was producing about 16,000 meals a week for the Madison community, mainly through contracts with the county, schools, senior programs and nonprofits.

He said he was losing the temporary kitchen he was operating from, and a backup place on Madison's North Side fell through at the last minute. He said he plans to still produce about 3,000 meals a week, and may possibly do that from his restaurant, Ollie's, in Fitchburg.

Little John's began providing meals for SSM Health's Meals on Wheels last summer, and started off with a bang, said Duncan, 72, who has been volunteering with the organization for four years.

"Then the bang became a crash as service deteriorated," she said, adding that Little John's delivery drivers often arrived an hour or more late at the sites where volunteers wait for their food, "leaving our customers in the lurch."

Meals on Wheels is also a well-being check for many, she said. "I know SSM is looking for someone to take over the catering, but it will be hard to get that set up very quickly. In the meantime, what becomes of the customers?"

Sarah Karleskint, program manager for SSM Health at Home, which provides Meals on Wheels, was scrambling Tuesday to secure meals for the 325 people who depend on them through her operation.

Karleskint is left wondering why Heide's news came so abruptly.

"Somebody knew what was happening, we just didn't know what was happening," she said. "And so, after our meal deliveries yesterday, we didn't even have a chance to tell people as we delivered the meals that it was going to be the last one for a while."

She said SSM Health at Home had staff call every client Monday or at least leave them a message. They began calling again Tuesday morning. For those without phones, they've been calling their emergency contacts.

Karleskint said her team has also contacted all of its volunteers to keep them as informed as possible.

She said they're working to come up with a solution, which may mean splitting the food preparation between caterers on different sides of town.

"If we can't get the volumes that we need, we can look at shelf-stable (food), we can look at frozen," she said. "At this point we're keeping our options open and just trying to see what we can put together to try to help these people that need it."

Homeless meals continue

Carly Sobye, director of homeless services for Catholic Charities, which runs The Beacon, the only homeless day resource center in Dane County, said she was in a panic Monday, but found out Tuesday that Little John's will continue to provide meals to the facility four to five times a week, as usual.

The Beacon serves breakfast and lunch to about 150 people a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, she said.

Sobye said Little John's provides a high-quality entrée and a side. Meals are paid for through Catholic Charities, the United Way of Dane County, the city of Madison, and through donations.

Had The Beacon been cut off, Sobye said she doesn't know where she would have turned. "Options out there are pretty slim to none."

But services were suspended for the 29 residents at Dairy Drive, the city's first legal tiny shelter encampment on the Far East Side, said Siddiq DeShazer, the campground liaison.

DeShazer said word came that services would pick back up when operations resumed. Meanwhile, it has forced DeShazer to look for new service providers.

Little John's was coming to the site Mondays and Wednesdays and providing food for about 20 people, DeShazer said. The food would be eaten right away and also throughout the week.

The camp opened in late 2021 and had worked with Little John's almost from the beginning, initially indirectly through Feeding the Youth, DeShazer said.

Little John's has provided 1,500 to 2,000 meals since the camp's opening, he said.

"The nearest store requires crossing a highway that has no walk path," DeShazer said. "I would say (this) elevates the importance of any provider who works with us."

'People are regrouping'

Oregon village president Randy Glysch said he was caught off guard by Heide's news and said he learned Monday night at a village board meeting how many communities have senior centers like Oregon's that relied on Little John's.

Glysch put feelers out Tuesday morning for a commercial kitchen and then learned that Dane County said food could be prepared in kitchens that weren't commercial quality.

The Oregon Area Senior Center provides meals for about 40 people a day and staff there will be able to do that work, he said.

"So, people are regrouping," Glysch said. "I just think it caught everybody by surprise... We've got to make sure that folks who rely on those meals are taken care of."

Karleskint, from SSM Health at Home, said she's working to find a new food vendor as soon as possible. She said they've also started working with the Goodman Community Center to do a small number of hot meals for the Meals on Wheels clients most in need. For some, it's their only food all day.

Duncan, the Meals on Wheels volunteer, said Little John's started out doing a great job. She said customers were impressed, the packaging was colorful, and they liked the food.

She said the delivery drivers she got the food from were reliable. But, in the last few weeks, they began showing up late or not at all.

Duncan said SSM Health's Meals on Wheels planned to not renew Little John's contract after it ended but was going to get deliveries for another six months.

She said Heide stopped responding to her supervisor's emails. "He was a figure in the community that people seem to look to and respect. So, this is just kind of disappointing that he seemed to have dropped the ball."

Take a look at 'Immersive Van Gogh'