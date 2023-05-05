The December death of a McFarland woman who was trapped inside her burning car has prompted a federal investigation into possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys like the one Mary Frahm was driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's investigating whether inoperative door locks and windows can prevent people from getting out of the SUVs during an emergency. Documents posted Friday on the agency's website say the probe covers more than 82,000 Journeys from the 2009 model year.

The investigation was opened after Frahm's death on Dec. 9. Frahm, 73, pulled over on Highway AB in the town of Dunn because, she said in a phone call to her fiancé, her 2009 Dodge Journey was "acting up" again, an occasional electrical problem with the vehicle.

She said the dashboard lights were flashing, the windshield wipers started up on their own, the speedometer was "going crazy" and the vehicle was losing power.

Frahm occasionally had had similar electrical problems with the vehicle she had bought four years earlier. This time, though, she couldn't unlock the doors, even with her key fob, and the windows wouldn't roll down, according to a Dane County sheriff's report.

Frahm called 911, but before first responders had arrived at the scene, flames had engulfed the vehicle, with Frahm still locked inside.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle had a Totally Integrated Power Module, or TIPM, a part installed in some older Chrysler vehicles that has been in the crosshairs of an auto safety group and litigation but deemed safe by federal authorities.

Essentially the command center for a vehicle's electrical system, TIPMs can sometimes go on the blink, causing windshield wipers and windows to malfunction or forcing a vehicle to shut down altogether, according to a class-action lawsuit against Chrysler.

In 2009, Chrysler recalled nearly 17,000 Dodge Journeys from that year over concerns that parts of the TIPM could "become contaminated, potentially causing the connector to melt and/or catch fire."

But Frahm's vehicle was not subject to that recall or any other, according to a search of her vehicle identification number.

The class-action lawsuit, filed in 2014, was settled after Chrysler recalled Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango vehicles from 2011 to 2013.

The NHTSA ultimately found that a further probe of TIPMs was "not warranted" and that allegations of TIPMs causing airbag non-deployment, unintended acceleration or fire were "wholly without merit based on review of the field data and design of the relevant systems and components."

State Journal staff contributed to this report.

