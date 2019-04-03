Just one vote cast on Tuesday separated the two candidates for McFarland village president, with the incumbent coming out ahead.
Brad Czebotar received 1,187 votes, with his opponent, Carolyn Clow, receiving one less in the race to lead the community of about 7,800 on Lake Waubesa southeast of Madison.
Czebotar said Clow, a McFarland Village Board member, hadn't conceded as of Wednesday afternoon. But, he anticipates a recount.
"It's only natural that one would file for a recount," he said.
Clow didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Czebotar, who has been McFarland Village President since 2012, said he hasn't been in an election this close. But he can remember a Village Board election about seven years ago ending in a tie.
"This isn't new to McFarland, evidently," he said.
While he said he wasn't sure why this election was so close, having a choice between two candidates benefited McFarland residents because too often races go uncontested.
Regardless of the winner, Czebotar said the election showed the importance of voting.
"When people say their vote doesn't count, well here's one example of why it does," he said.