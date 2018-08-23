MAZOMANIE — Caryn Ostrand considers herself blessed.
As she was driving home from work Monday night, Ostrand turned onto Hudson Street, believing it would be the safest route. But torrential rains had already swamped the unlit roadway and Ostrand’s car began to float.
“I couldn’t get control of the car, but God was with me and kept me from going into the ditch,” she said.
Her husband, Kevin Ostrand, rushed over with his pick-up truck and waded through the floodwaters to get her back to their Crescent Street house. The duo’s sleep was interrupted Tuesday morning by water rushing up from the basement into the main floor.
The Ostrands knew they had to get out, but a dangerous situation complicated their flight from the second floor to outside. The power was still on, and the breakers were in the basement.
“We grabbed important stuff — our meds, a change of clothes — and prayed to God that we weren’t going to get killed stepping in the water with the electricity and bolted over to the fire department,” Caryn Ostrand, 57, said.
On Thursday morning, the buzz of Cicadas melded with the hum of generators as Mazomanie residents continued to clean up from and assess the damage caused by monumental rains that saturated the western half of Dane County from Monday afternoon into early Tuesday.
While the village of about 1,600 only recorded 4.3 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service, heavier deluges upstream in the Middleton and Cross Plains areas dumped a large volume of water into the Black Earth Creek that spilled out around homes and businesses in Mazomanie — one of several communities affected by flooding.
Village Administrator Peter Huebner said about 160 homes and businesses were affected. Nearly 100 of them had water in their first floors and were still without power Thursday, he said.
Joanne Ellarson considers herself fortunate. Water was about one-half inch away from spilling into the first floor of her Crescent Street duplex, which had piles of water-logged drywall and insulation outside of it Thursday. A common site throughout the village.
The floodwaters, though, filled the entire basement and garage, destroying her wood-working equipment, including a chop saw, drill press and planer.
“For me it’s stuff, but it’s pretty painful,” said the 55-year-old Ellarson, who works for the Ice Age Trail Alliance in Cross Plains.
The rains interrupted a week Ellarson had taken off for a vacation to Isle Royale in Lake Superior. She said she is grateful for the friends who have stopped by to help and for a flood insurance policy — even if it does not cover everything.
“I did not intend to spend my vacation like this,” she said.
Others lost more.
On Hudson Street along Black Earth Creek, Stacy Sutcliffe took a lunch break from removing the ruined items from the house she rents.
Her drive home Monday ended when water nearly stalled her car in Madison, forcing her to wait the night out in the parking lot of Mounds Pet Food Warehouse off Highway 14. When she returned to the village Tuesday, the fourth-generation Mazomanie resident learned most of her possessions were destroyed. Her rental insurance does not cover the losses.
But her two cats were safe, one having been rescued by the Mazomanie Fire Department.
“I think the hardest part was just being stranded in Madison and not being able to make it home,” said a teary-eyed Sutcliffe. “Working hard your whole life and then everything’s just gone.”
The house, owned by her stepfather, will likely be razed. Sutcliffe will be staying in her mother’s guest room for now.
“I’m not homeless. I just don’t have a place to live,” she said.
Huebner, the village administrator, estimates six to 12 houses will need to be demolished. About $4 million to $5 million in damage was caused to village infrastructure, with private properties sustaining an equal estimated amount, he said.
Outside a Red Cross shelter in Mazomanie on Thursday, Gov. Scott Walker told reporters there is a “very high threshold” to receive assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and encouraged homeowners to document all damages and report it to a 2-1-1 line.
The current of the flood was so strong it pushed a pop-up camper from the house of Gina Ademino and her husband, Theron Sorgatz, more than a block away.
Jacqueline Holmes saw the camper floating by her house and contemplated jumping on since it was headed in the direction of dry ground. Instead, she and her family waited for rescue by boat.
The rushing water carried an assortment of picnic tables, propane tanks and play-sets through Holmes’ under-construction garage, across the backyard and into the Black Earth Creek. Members of the Wisconsin Heights boys soccer, lacrosse, hockey and football teams helped fish out items from the creek bank Thursday, Holmes said.
Holmes, like many others, praised the community for stepping up to aid others, whether it is with demolition, donating supplies or providing meals.
“I feel like things are getting done because the community is coming together,” she said. “I’ve cried more tears because of the love rather than the loss.”
Ostrand, the woman whose car started to float away, does not have flood insurance. While she said she could receive some assistance from donations and the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, Ostrand is hoping federal aid comes through.
“I sure hope we can get out of this without ending up in a cardboard box on the street corner. I don’t know what we’re going to do. It’s scary, very scary,” Ostrand said.