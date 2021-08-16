Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway decries shooting death of student, seeks aid from witnesses

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Monday called the fatal drive-by shooting of a Madison high school student outside a large party over the weekend "an unacceptable tragedy" and asked witnesses to help police in their investigation of the crime.

"All loss of life leaves a hole in our community, but when a young person is struck down in their prime we all must rally," Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. "The party that night had more than 100 attendees according to those who live in the area. And yet today we still struggle to learn what led to this senseless murder.

"The Madison Police Department was quick to respond to the scene, collect evidence and fought to save the victim’s life, but without the cooperation of those who knew this student or those who attended the party it will be difficult to bring those responsible to justice," the mayor said.

Earlier Monday, the Madison School District acknowledged the fatal drive-by shooting of one of its students.