Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway apologizes after backlash for video to Madison police officers

In the mayor's first video, Rhodes-Conway sympathizes with police noting that it must be frightening to have "rocks and other things thrown at you and to be in harm's way constantly," and that it must be frustrating to be "as committed as I know you are to community policing and to still be criticized for not doing enough."

"It must be absolutely infuriating to stand in heavy gear outside while listening to people constantly insult your chosen profession," she says in the message to police.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Urban Triage, a nonprofit organization that focuses on the empowerment of black families through community organizing, responded to the video through a post on its Facebook page Tuesday night.

"Does this sound like a woman you can trust to create the job description for the police auditor and supervise the auditor?" the Urban Triage post read, referring to a new police monitor position the city is seeking to create.

"Does this sound like a woman that understands why black people and white allies across the country keep showing up and out? Does this sound like a woman that has what it takes to do right by the community? By black people?" the post continued.