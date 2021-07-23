Maydm’s new internship program gives teens summer jobs in STEM fields

Management feedback is similarly positive for the four Maydm interns working at Exact Sciences, which for years has recruited college interns from across the country. “I know that they're so impressed with the students,” said Inclusion and Talent Strategy Manager Ashley Saunders.

To Saunders, the high school internship is an investment in the future of the company, which has grown from a workforce of around 1,500 to more than 5,000 in the last two years and plans to add another 1,500 in the next two years.

“I think of it as developing a talent pipeline years in advance,” Saunders said. “When they think about where they want to intern when they're in college, hopefully that's us. When they think about where they want to apply once they're out of school, hopefully that’s us too.”

More internships coming soon

Dossa would like to see more high school students get the same chance he got to explore the professional sphere. That way, “when we get to real jobs, it’s not like a whole new world,” he said.

“Anyone who’s willing to take some chances when it comes to learning and who’s willing to venture out of their comfort zone” could benefit from an internship, he said.