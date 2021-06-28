Maya Jadhav grateful for experience after tying for 12th in National Spelling Bee

Fitchburg seventh-grader Maya Jadhav was feeling a mix of emotions Monday after getting farther than she ever had in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, but also being just one letter shy of finals.
Maya, a 12-year-old from Fitchburg’s Eagle School and the 2021 Badger State Spelling Bee co-champion, was the only student from Wisconsin to make it through the quarterfinals and onto the national semifinals, where she tied for 12th place Sunday night.
During the third and final round of the semifinals, Maya missed the word "Mariolatry," meaning excessive worship of the Virgin Mary.
Maya said it was particularly frustrating because she knew what the word meant. She spelled it with a "Y" instead of an "I" because she thought it would start with "Mary" since that's what the word was about.
Before that, she correctly spelled "vesicant," which means tending to cause blistering, and accurately defined "cacodoxy," meaning teachings or beliefs that are unorthodox.
Sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, Maya was competing with 29 other semi-finalists. Those in the top 11 spots advanced to the finals.
The day after the competition, Maya said she was feeling happy in some ways, disappointed in others and overall grateful for the support she's gotten along the way.
"I’m feeling disappointed, of course, but also I thought it was a really good opportunity, and I learned a lot from the whole journey," Maya said. "I'm happy I got much farther than I did the last couple years."
This was Maya’s third year in the national bee and her second time going to the semifinals.
She tied for 42nd place in 2018 and 41st in 2019 at the national bee. Maya was also the 2019 state bee champion and was a two-time champion of the Madison All-City Spelling Bee. She's eligible to compete in the National Spelling Bee for one more year.
Maya said the competition taught her how to study, practice, "be diligent," and "set goals and try to achieve them."
Eagle School seventh-grader Maya Jadhav, with the All-City Spelling Bee trophy outside her Fitchburg home, was the only Wisconsinite to make it to the semifinal round of the National Spelling Bee. She finished 12th, one spot short of making it to finals.