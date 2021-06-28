Maya Jadhav grateful for experience after tying for 12th in National Spelling Bee

Fitchburg seventh-grader Maya Jadhav was feeling a mix of emotions Monday after getting farther than she ever had in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, but also being just one letter shy of finals.

Maya, a 12-year-old from Fitchburg’s Eagle School and the 2021 Badger State Spelling Bee co-champion, was the only student from Wisconsin to make it through the quarterfinals and onto the national semifinals, where she tied for 12th place Sunday night.

During the third and final round of the semifinals, Maya missed the word "Mariolatry," meaning excessive worship of the Virgin Mary.

Maya said it was particularly frustrating because she knew what the word meant. She spelled it with a "Y" instead of an "I" because she thought it would start with "Mary" since that's what the word was about.

Before that, she correctly spelled "vesicant," which means tending to cause blistering, and accurately defined "cacodoxy," meaning teachings or beliefs that are unorthodox.

Sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, Maya was competing with 29 other semi-finalists. Those in the top 11 spots advanced to the finals.