Maya Jadhav aces National Spelling Bee quarterfinals, is sole Wisconsinite headed to semifinals

Twelve-year-old Maya Jadhav of Fitchburg will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals as the only representative from Wisconsin to pass the grueling quarterfinals round.
After successfully spelling two words and defining another, Maya, a seventh-grade student at Fitchburg’s Eagle School and the 2021 Badger State Spelling Bee co-champion, will be one of 30 competitors moving on to the national semifinals at the end of June. This is Maya's third year in the national bee and her second time going to the semifinals.
She tied for 42nd place in 2018 and 41st in 2019 at the national bee, though this is the farthest, in national placement, she has made it in the competition. Maya was also the 2019 state bee champion and was a two-time champion of the Madison All-City Spelling Bee.
Maya said she was "grateful" to make it to the quarterfinals knowing a lot of other strong competitors did not. Looking forward to the semifinals, she said she feels prepared to tackle whatever words come her way.
"I'm really proud to represent Wisconsin," she said.
Maya competed in the semifinals Tuesday along with Immanuel Goveas, 14, and Ty Blacker, 14, who were together the three Wisconsinites that advanced to the quarterfinals after passing Sunday's preliminary round. The three competitors, sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, faced off against 71 other quarterfinalists vying for semifinal spots.
To advance, spellers had to successfully complete three rounds — a spelled word, followed by a multiple-choice word definition, then another spelled word.
Ty, an eighth-grader at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo, missed the word "thooid," defined as resembling a wolf, in the first spelling round.
“Ty, we are very proud of you. Good luck,” said head judge Mary Brooks to Ty when he misspelled the word. This was Ty's first time competing in the national bee after he placed third at the 2021 Badger State Spelling Bee.
Ty said he was proud of the work he put in during his last eligible year to compete, especially since he never made it beyond the district spelling bees in past years and placed third in the state to secure a spot in this year's national bee. He tied for 58th place nationally.
"I am pretty proud with how I placed and how far I got, but I am a little disappointed I didn’t get to the next round,” he said.
Both Maya and Immanuel, who were co-champions of the 2021 Badger State Spelling Bee, moved on to the second leg of quarterfinals. Immanuel, an eighth-grader at North Middle School in Menomonee Falls, correctly spelled "nescient," defined as ignorant. Maya passed the first round by correctly spelling the word "megaparsec," a unit of measure for distances in intergalactic space.
In the multiple-choice word definition round, Maya correctly defined "capacious" as able to hold a great deal. Immanuel incorrectly defined jaundiced, meaning distaste or hostility. He tied for 42nd in the competition.
Immanuel has competed four times in the state spelling bee and was the 2018 state bee co-champion. This was his third trip to the national bee, where he tied for 42nd place in 2018 and 51st in 2019.
When Immanuel missed the definition, Baker recognized his dedication to the bee over his past three appearances. "Boy, you sure have worked hard," she said to Goveas.
Immanuel said he was happy to have made it to the quarterfinals — the farthest he has gotten — to cap off his last year in the national bee. “It’s sad because it’s something that I’ve been doing for a long time ... I learned that I can do pretty much anything I set my mind to.”
Maya aced the final round and secured her spot in the national semifinals by correctly spelling "meline," which means made up of or resembling badgers. Maya and 29 others will advance to the virtual semifinals on June 27, which will narrow the competition to 10 to 12 finalists.
"Obviously, my goal is to get to the finals," Maya said "But I think I'll still be happy if I do my best."
The national bee started on June 12 with 209 competitors from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Department of Defense Schools in Europe. Students from Canada, Ghana and Japan also competed.
After the national bee was canceled last year for the first time since World War II, the finals will be held in person on July 8 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.
Wisconsin's top spellers: Meet the 2021 Badger State Spelling Bee participants
CESA 1
CESA 1-Jaavali Chittibommala
CESA 1-Elliana Crawford
CESA 1-Immanuel Goveas
CESA 1-Parnika Manikandan
CESA 1-Nishanth Suthan
CESA 1-Zabella Marley Mejos
CESA 1-Advik Talasila
CESA 2
CESA 2-Shilpasri Pooruli Balaji
CESA 2-Brady Bartlett
CESA 2-Radhika Gupta
CESA 2-Maya Jadhav
CESA 2-Sahana Saravana Kumar
CESA 2-Sai Suhas Pulivarthi
CESA 2-Shreya Ramesh
CESA 3
CESA 3-Kylie Chambers
CESA 3-Lilian McCullick
CESA 4
CESA 4-Sam Bakalars
CESA 4-Aeron Hanson
CESA 4-Matthew Rabindra
CESA 4-Snigdha Rajamauri
CESA 4-Lydia Theodoropoulou
CESA 5
CESA 5-Ty Blacker
CESA 5-Jenna Bseiso
CESA 5-Logan Nagel
CESA 5-Ronith Vedre
CESA 6
CESA 6-Karime Chain
CESA 6-Riya Kalluvila
CESA 6-Isabella Shomin
CESA 6-Jonah Stone
CESA 6-McKenna Tennessen
CESA 7
CESA 7-Dean Gibbs
CESA 7-Grace Lambert
CESA 7-Navya Malik
CESA 7-Jayden Wehner
CESA 8
CESA 8 -Vivian Duong
CESA 8-Jaiyah Mendoza
CESA 8-Beverly Vander Muss
CESA 9
CESA 9-Keeley Benedict
CESA 9-Kiana Dallman
CESA 9-Jack Dananay
CESA 9-Natalie Gukich
CESA 9-Colton Selby
CESA 9-Madilyn Wendtland
CESA 10
CESA 10-Bailey Eckes
CESA 10-Ciara Hartman
CESA 10-Zach Morrow
CESA 10-Audrey Ruesch
CESA 10-Tyler Schmidt
CESA 11
CESA 11-Ella Brantner
CESA 11-Laylah Cook
CESA 11-Lily Hobscheid
CESA 11-Teja Mannem
CESA 12
CESA 12-Skyler Ottosen
CESA 12-Micah Teran
CESA 12-Dexton WIlcox
CESA districts