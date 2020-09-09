May the ballot be with you: Dane County clerk enlists help of Darth Vader's brother in voting video

Videos starring the character, developed by Blame Society over a decade ago, have gained more than 10 million views in some cases. The Dane County Clerk’s Office video was released Tuesday and had garnered more than 1,200 views by Wednesday afternoon.

McDonell said he hoped the video (at go.madison.com/chad-votes) would be shared statewide as a way to educate anxious voters ahead of the election, while cutting down on the hundreds of calls he said his office has received from voters asking about how to vote absentee.

“Everyone is really nervous and worked up,” about voting absentee in a presidential election scheduled to take place during a pandemic, McDonell said Wednesday. He noted that recent tweets by President Donald Trump that call into question the validity of mail-in absentee voting and funding for the Postal Service have caused a lot of anxiety among Dane County’s voters.

As of Wednesday, McDonell counted 148,000 requests for mail-in absentee ballots across Dane County, which he said is “off the charts” compared to previous elections. While in-person absentee voting has gained in popularity over the years, McDonell anticipates eight of 10 ballots in Dane County will be cast via mail-in absentee voting this election.