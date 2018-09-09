The Rev. Max Gaebler, one of Madison's most vibrant and revered religious leaders who served as minister of the First Unitarian Society for 35 years, has died at the age of 97.
His death was announced during services this morning at the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed church, 900 University Bay Drive, where he served as minister from 1952 until he retired in 1987.
Gaebler served the church during some of Madison's most tumultous years and was credited with providing a "calming voice" during the sometimes violent anti-Vietnam War demonstrations, which polarized the university and the city during the 1960s and pitted students against law enforcement.
A tireless crusader for civil rights, Gaebler for years hosted a Sunday morning radio program on The Capital Times-owned WIBA and also wrote a twice-monthly column for the newspaper.
Gaebler became the First Unitarian Society minister a year after the congregation's Wright-designed Meeting House was completed. He presided over years of rapid growth for the church, which became one of the great architect's most storied designs and continues to draw thousands of visitors annually.
Because of the church's location near the UW campus, Gaebler took a keen interest in student activities, including supporting a crusade by students to end compulsory ROTC and, of course, the '60s protests of the Vietnam War. He was an unrelenting crusader against capital punishment, a topic he frequently revisited on his radio program and in newspaper columns.
He was also a leader in the Unitarian Universalist Association, which attracted worldwide membership, serving as its president in its early formative years.
While serving as Unitarian Society's minister, Gaebler also participated in many civic activities in the city, including helping form the Wisconsin Association of Mental Health, which he served as president for several years.
He continued to write and participate in many activities after his retirement, but was in failing health during the past few years. Memorial services in his honor are pending.