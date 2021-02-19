Mattress fire in Madison home displaces all residents

A mattress fire in a home on West Shore Drive displaced all of its residents Thursday morning, Madison fire said.

Fire crews responded to the fire at around 11:10 a.m. Thursday after the residents of the home found the fire and called 911, Madison fire spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said. The first crew saw no smoke or flames from outside then went inside to find smoke on the second floor.

A mattress and box spring were found to be on fire in a bedroom, and the fire was put out by 11:18 a.m., Schuster said. The mattress and box spring were taken out of the house and covered with snow to make sure the fire was completely out.

Firefighters opened the windows and used a fan to air out the room. The fire did not extend to any other part of the house.

All of the residents of the home and one cat had safely evacuated, Schuster said, but were displaced as a result of the fire. The damage is estimated to be about $5,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

