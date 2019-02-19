Head-to-head match-ups are set for 11 of the Madison City Council's 20 seats after voters whittled down a field of 15 candidates for four of those seats in Tuesday's primary.
In the Near West Side 13th District, concert promoter Tag Evers will face Epic Systems trainer David Hoffert in the April 2 general election.
Evers, the only council candidate to tally more than a 1,000 votes, said his top priority is addressing the many quality-of-life disparities between white Madisonians and Madisonians of color.
"I think now people are realizing we're at a tipping point," he said of data that have long showed people of color doing worse than whites in education, employment, income and other metrics.
In the 12th District, which covers neighborhoods around the Dane County Regional Airport, energy-efficiency project manager Syed Abbas will face UW-Madison School of Nursing administrator Diane Farsetta.
Abbas also said racial equity will be a priority for him as he advocates for the redevelopment of the Oscar Mayer site and improved public transportation, including plans for bus rapid transit.
"The North Side is very much disconnected," he said.
In the East Side's 15th District, retired health information director Grant Foster will face insurance project manager Angela Jenkins, and in the Far East Side's 3rd District, communications strategist Lindsay Lemmer will face telecommunications consultant Mike Cerro.
Lemmer said she thinks "the most important part of being an alder is being a strong communicator" and said she will be campaigning on the need for housing affordability, public transit and public safety.
Cerro, who said he's self-funding his campaign, said the top concerns he's heard from district residents are the need for more policing and an over-concentration of low-income housing in the district.
"The folks are a little concerned about the heavy concentration," he said.
Other area results
There were only two other contested municipal races in Dane County on Tuesday.
Strategic client manager Janell Rice and banker Ed Kinney emerged as the first- and second-place finishers in a four-way race for a one-year term on the Fitchburg City Council.
And in the village of Brooklyn, which spans Dane and Green counties, village trustees Brit Springer and Kyle Smith came in first and second, respectively, in a three-way match-up and will face each other in the April 2 election.
Rice said that she'll be campaigning on the need to be transparent with residents about development under the city's comprehensive plan.
"That transparency piece is huge," she said.
Springer couldn't name a specific issue she and Smith differ on but said her approach would be to "really hear from the community and hear all angles."
"Win or lose I'll still be here for Brooklyn," she said.