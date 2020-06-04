Mass testing, more quarantines: Wisconsin prisons’ plan for moving forward amid pandemic

DOC screens all staff with a temperature check and health questions before they are allowed to enter a facility.

But despite frustration from inmates about the danger guards could be putting them in, DOC is still not requiring all of its staff to wear masks, even just cloth masks. As of May 11, all DOC staff had received three cloth face masks, Fessahaye said. But they are not always required to wear them.

Fessahaye said DOC has been requiring masks for staff in certain posts and positions, including those who work in the quarantine areas, transportation and food service. Those who have had close contact with inmates exposed to the virus or potential exposure out in the community are also required to wear masks.

Swan said it doesn’t make any sense to have inmates wear masks but not DOC staff, because that essentially leaves the inmates with no protection from guards who may be infected. The CDC has said the primary purpose of wearing a mask is to protect others.

Damani Nantambu, an inmate at Columbia Correctional Institution, said Wednesday that for months none of the guards or prison staff that he interacts with on a day-to-day basis wear masks.