UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter are loosening mask requirements.

The organizations have announced that masks will now be encouraged rather than required at many clinics and some areas within hospitals, but will still be required in certain areas.

According to the new guidelines, masks will still be required at locations deemed to be high risk based on the patient population served, which can include cancer, transplant, intensive care units and where patients have compromised immune systems.

Hospital settings where patient-clinician interactions take place will also require masks. However, at places like primary care clinics and many other outpatient care locations, masks will be encouraged but not required for patients, visitors, providers and staff.

“While this change reflects the improving public health environment around us, COVID-19 is still in all of our communities and everyone is encouraged to wear masks in clinical environments," said Katelyn Harms, infection prevention manager, UnityPoint Health–Meriter.

At hospitals and inpatient locations, masks will be encouraged but not required at entrances, registration desks and cafeterias, as well as hallways in Meriter locations. Patients are encouraged to review patient and visitor guidelines at uwhealth.org or unitypoint.org.