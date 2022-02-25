Mask requirement ending in some state buildings

With COVID-19 infections abating, state officials announced Friday that employees and visitors would no longer be required to wear face coverings inside some state buildings beginning Tuesday, and that the the weekly COVID-19 testing program for employees would end March 13.

Workers in the departments of Corrections, Health Services and Veteran's Affairs, and those working in congregate facilities, such as prisons, will be required to wear masks until at least April 1, according to updated guidance issued Friday by the state Division of Personnel Management. Quarantine rules for those who test positive for COVID-19 are not changing.

Dane County on Feb. 14 announced that its indoor mask mandate would be allowed to expire at the end of this month, while the Madison School District on Wednesday said its requirement would remain until at least the end of spring break, or April 1, but that beginning Tuesday, students and staff could go unmasked outdoors on school property. The majority of other school districts in Dane County will loosen or drop their requirements entirely as of Tuesday.

UW-Madison announced on Feb. 16 that it will lift its mask mandate when spring break starts March 12.

The seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests has dropped from as high as 22% in early January to less than 5% as of Thursday, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. Hospitalizations due to the virus are also down 19% over the last two weeks while nearly 80% of residents have been vaccinated and more than 69% of those older than 12 have had their boosters.

In guidance updated Jan. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks indoors in public places if you are not current on COVID-19 vaccination, and for everyone in areas where the virus' transmission is considered "substantial" or "high." Dane and all but a handful of Wisconsin counties are considered places of high transmission, according to the CDC, while the rest are substantial.

