Martin Luther King Jr. Day events and closings

Many government offices, schools and businesses will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with several events scheduled throughout Madison to honor the late civil rights activist.

Here's a roundup of events, government closures and other changes related to the upcoming holiday.

CLOSINGS

Government

All Madison, Dane County, state and federal offices will be closed for the holiday.

Mail

Regular mail will not be in service Monday, and post offices will be closed as well.

Sanitation

Trash and recycling won't be collected Monday, nor will drop-off sites be open.

Sanitation won't be working their Monday rounds until Tuesday, according to the City's Streets Division.

Because both Monday and Tuesdays pick-up will be compounded, it's recommended those with Monday and Tuesday pick-up days place their bins out by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. For additional information on the street divisions services, visit cityofmadison.com/news.

Metro Transit

Madison's metro system will be following its Saturday schedule on Monday, with the exception of a few routes.

Route 55 and 75 will be following their routine weekday schedules. Route 80 will be following a recess weekday schedule, with the final departure from Memorial Union being at 11:15 p.m. Routes 81-84 won't be in service.

Call Metro customer service at 266-4466 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or email mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com. For more information, go to cityofmadison.com/metro/rider-updates.

EVENTS

Scholarship ball

The 37th annual Women in Focus Inc. Dream Scholarship Ball and auction will be from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday in the Monona Terrace Ballroom.

Ticket proceeds will benefit the WIF scholarship fund, and the online silent auction will benefit the event's emcees, Portia Adney and Deana Wright, as well as Madison students of color. To register, or for more information, visit womeninfocusmadison.org/dream-ball.

MLK college readiness & success summit

Designed to help students and their communities to understand the college process, College Station's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. college readiness and success summit will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. First generation students of color and their guardians are encouraged to attend, and they will have a chance to win college school supplies. For more information about this free event, visit the College Stations Eventbrite page.

Ecumenical service

An ecumenical church service for people from diverse religions, socioeconomic statuses, ethnicities and political beliefs will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday at First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive. Instructions on how to attend the online service will be posted online at mlkingcoalition.org/events.

Youth call to service

The MLK Day Youth Call to Service event is back in person this year at the Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., with registration limited to the first 100 middle school youths to sign up.

Co-sponsored by the Urban League of Greater Madison, city of Madison, Dane County, MSCR, MOST and Madison Public Library, the event will run in tandem with the official city-county MLK Day observation event from 11:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday, before the youths march toward the Overture Center rotunda to join the larger celebration.

Registration is free, and lunch will be provided.

State Capitol event

Wisconsin Public Radio will be broadcasting the 42nd annual MLK Day tribute live from the state Capitol rotunda beginning at noon Monday.

With "Let Justice Rule" as the theme for 2023, the program will feature music by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, words by Gov. Tony Evers and a keynote speech by Lawrence University President Laurie A. Carter. Listen on your local WPR radio station, or stream online at wpr.org, on the WPR app or on a smart speaker.

Madison and Dane County event

The annual city-county Martin Luther King Jr. Observance will take place Monday at the Overture Center with a Freedom Songs Sing-along event from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. and program events from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Donzaleigh Abernathy, daughter of the Rev. Ralph Abernathy and goddaughter of King, will be the keynote speaker, sharing her experiences as a member of the King family's inner circle as the daughter of King's best friend.

Abernathy has participated in all of the major Civil Rights movements and marches of the era, including being part of the first integrated elementary school classes. The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Awards also will be presented by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. For more information visit mlkingcoalition.org.

The community dinner has been cancelled for 2023 due to public health concerns.

UW-Madison celebration

Benjamin Jealous, former NAACP president, investigative journalist and educator, will give the keynote speech at UW-Madison's MLK Symposium event at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at Shannon Hall, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.

Close 1 of 13 MLK Day 08-01152018155312 Muhibb Dyer delivers the keynote address during the 38th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison on Monday. MLK Day 01-01152018155312 Participants in a Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance, including Julie Aulik, left, and City of Madison alders Sheri Carter, center, and Barbara McKinney share celebratory spirit during the annual gathering in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL MLK Day 02-01152018155312 LIFE Magazine covers featuring the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day are displayed during an annual observance honoring the civil rights leader in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL MLK Day 06-01152018155312 Participants in a Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance join hands during a rendition of "We Shall Overcome" during the annual gathering in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL MLK Day 03-01152018155312 Members of The Victory Travelers singing group perform during an annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol in 2018. MLK Day 05-01152018155312 Members of the Milwaukee Children's Choir perform during the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL MLK Day 04-01152018155312 Cora Marrett of Madison peruses the program notes for the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL MLK Day 10-01152018155312 Vocalist Mary Henderson performs the song "Amazing Grace" during an annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL MLK Day 07-01152018155312 Honor guard participants and members of the Capital City Masonic Lodge No. 2 listens to proceedings during an annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL MLK Day 13-01152018155312 Participants in a Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance join hands during a rendition of "We Shall Overcome" during the annual gathering in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL MLK Day 09-01152018155312 Representatives from the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin deliver an invocation during an annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL MLK Day 11-01152018155312 Participants in a Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance listen to the event's keynote address during the annual gathering in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL MLK Day 12-01152018155312 Bagpiper Tom Greenhalgh exits the rotunda following a presentation of "Amazing Grace" during an annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day observance in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Photos: MLK celebration at State Capitol Honoring the legacy of the late civil rights leader Rev. 