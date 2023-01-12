 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events and closings

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events and closings

MLK Day

David Harrington and Jessica Dinkins-Day listen during a ceremony honoring the life of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the state Capitol rotunda in 2016. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Many government offices, schools and businesses will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with several events scheduled throughout Madison to honor the late civil rights activist.

Here's a roundup of events, government closures and other changes related to the upcoming holiday.

A Timeline of the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. January 15, 1929 — Martin Luther King Jr. is born in Atlanta, Georgia. 1948 — At the age of 19, King graduates from Morehouse College with a B.A. in sociology. 1951 — King graduates from Crozer Theological Seminary with a B.Div. degree. June 18, 1953 — King marries Coretta Scott in Heiberger, Alabama. June 6, 1955 — Dr. King receives his Ph.D. degree in systematic theology at Boston University. December 1, 1955 — Rosa Parks refuses to give up her seat on a Montgomery city bus, sparking the Montgomery bus boycott. Dr. King leads the 385 day boycott — enduring arrest and a house bombing — resulting in the end of racial segregation on all Montgomery public buses. September 20, 1958 — Dr. King is stabbed in the chest by a mentally ill woman in a Harlem department store during a book signing. April, 1963 — Dr. King is arrested for the 13th time during the Birmingham campaign. He composes his famous Letter from Birmingham Jail. August 28, 1963 — Dr. King delivers his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln memorial during the March on Washington. The speech helped the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. October 14, 1964 — Dr. King is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. March 25, 1965 — During the march from Selma to Montgomery, King declared, "the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." April 15, 1967 — King speaks against the Vietnam War, stating, "I would like to see the fervor of the civil-rights movement imbued into the peace movement." April 4, 1968 — Dr. King is assassinated by James Earl Ray at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, TN.

CLOSINGS

Government

All Madison, Dane County, state and federal offices will be closed for the holiday.

Mail

Regular mail will not be in service Monday, and post offices will be closed as well.

Sanitation

Trash and recycling won't be collected Monday, nor will drop-off sites be open.

Sanitation won't be working their Monday rounds until Tuesday, according to the City's Streets Division.

Because both Monday and Tuesdays pick-up will be compounded, it's recommended those with Monday and Tuesday pick-up days place their bins out by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. For additional information on the street divisions services, visit cityofmadison.com/news.

Metro Transit

Madison's metro system will be following its Saturday schedule on Monday, with the exception of a few routes.

Route 55 and 75 will be following their routine weekday schedules. Route 80 will be following a recess weekday schedule, with the final departure from Memorial Union being at 11:15 p.m. Routes 81-84 won't be in service.

Call Metro customer service at 266-4466 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or email mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com. For more information, go to cityofmadison.com/metro/rider-updates.

EVENTS

Scholarship ball

The 37th annual Women in Focus Inc. Dream Scholarship Ball and auction will be from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday in the Monona Terrace Ballroom.

Ticket proceeds will benefit the WIF scholarship fund, and the online silent auction will benefit the event's emcees, Portia Adney and Deana Wright, as well as Madison students of color. To register, or for more information, visit womeninfocusmadison.org/dream-ball.

MLK college readiness & success summit

Designed to help students and their communities to understand the college process, College Station's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. college readiness and success summit will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. First generation students of color and their guardians are encouraged to attend, and they will have a chance to win college school supplies. For more information about this free event, visit the College Stations Eventbrite page.

Ecumenical service

An ecumenical church service for people from diverse religions, socioeconomic statuses, ethnicities and political beliefs will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday at First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive. Instructions on how to attend the online service will be posted online at mlkingcoalition.org/events

Youth call to service

The MLK Day Youth Call to Service event is back in person this year at the Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., with registration limited to the first 100 middle school youths to sign up.

Co-sponsored by the Urban League of Greater Madison, city of Madison, Dane County, MSCR, MOST and Madison Public Library, the event will run in tandem with the official city-county MLK Day observation event from 11:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday, before the youths march toward the Overture Center rotunda to join the larger celebration.

Registration is free, and lunch will be provided.

State Capitol event

Wisconsin Public Radio will be broadcasting the 42nd annual MLK Day tribute live from the state Capitol rotunda beginning at noon Monday.

With "Let Justice Rule" as the theme for 2023, the program will feature music by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, words by Gov. Tony Evers and a keynote speech by Lawrence University President Laurie A. Carter. Listen on your local WPR radio station, or stream online at wpr.org, on the WPR app or on a smart speaker.

Madison and Dane County event

The annual city-county Martin Luther King Jr. Observance will take place Monday at the Overture Center with a Freedom Songs Sing-along event from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. and program events from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Donzaleigh Abernathy, daughter of the Rev. Ralph Abernathy and goddaughter of King, will be the keynote speaker, sharing her experiences as a member of the King family's inner circle as the daughter of King's best friend.

Abernathy has participated in all of the major Civil Rights movements and marches of the era, including being part of the first integrated elementary school classes. The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Awards also will be presented by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. For more information visit mlkingcoalition.org.

The community dinner has been cancelled for 2023 due to public health concerns.

UW-Madison celebration

Benjamin Jealous, former NAACP president, investigative journalist and educator, will give the keynote speech at UW-Madison's MLK Symposium event at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at Shannon Hall, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. 

Photos: MLK celebration at State Capitol

Honoring the legacy of the late civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., hundreds assemble in the rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol for an observance celebrating his life and message in words and music.

1 of 13
0 Comments

Tags

