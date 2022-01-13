Martin Luther King Jr. Day events and closings

Many government offices, schools and businesses will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with several Madison events scheduled to honor the holiday.
Here’s a roundup of what’s closed along with area events related to the federal holiday. Most of this year's events are being held online due to the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.
CLOSINGS
Government
Madison, Dane County, state and federal offices will be closed.
Regular mail will not be delivered or picked up, and post offices will be closed.
Sanitation
There will be no refuse or recycling collection. Drop-off sites will also be closed. Madison residents who normally have trash and recycling collected on Mondays will have it picked up on Tuesday. Additional information is available online at cityofmadison.com/streets.
Metro Transit
Buses will follow Saturday schedules on Monday. However, routes 55 and 75 will operate on weekday schedules. Routes 80 and 84 will operate on recess weekday schedules. All standing paratransit rides will be canceled. Paratransit passengers must schedule casual rides. Rides are eligible based on Saturday schedules. Call Metro customer service at 266-4466 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or email mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com. For more information online, go to go.madison.com/mlk-day-schedule and look at the routes marked "holiday."
EVENTS
Scholarship ball
The 36th annual Women in Focus Inc. Dream Scholarship Ball will be an online silent auction Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Proceeds will go to college scholarships and funding for literacy programming for Madison students of color. To register online or for more information visit womeninfocusmadison.org/dream-ball/.
Ecumenical Service
An online ecumenical church service for people from diverse religions, socioeconomic statuses, ethnicities and political beliefs will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m Sunday. Instructions on how to attend the online service will be posted online at mlkingcoalition.org/events/.
Youth call to action
An online event will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this year's MLK Day Youth Call to Service. Middle and high schoolers will explore service and activism, and hear from local leaders including Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, YWCA representatives and a panel of high school students. The event is free, but only open to 100 participants. Children who attend will get a free T-shirt and supplies to participate. Register online at go.madison.com/youth-service.
State Capitol event (rebroadcast)
Wisconsin Public Radio is rebroadcasting at noon Monday a presentation from last year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. The one-hour tribute will include archived performances by students from James C. Wright Middle School in Madison and Chicago’s GMAC Mass Choir, remarks by Gov. Tony Evers and a keynote address by author Michelle Alexander. Listen on your local WPR radio station, or stream online at wpr.org, on the WPR app or on a smart speaker.
UW-Madison celebration
Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of The 1619 Project, staff writer at The New York Times Magazine, and co-founder of the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting, will give the keynote speech at the UW-Madison MLK Symposium 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Shannon Hall, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. The event is in-person, but will be streamed online. To register to watch the livestream, visit go.madison.com/uw-mlk. No registration is required to attend in person.
Madison and Dane County event
The annual City-County Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance will be held online this year from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Instructions on how to attend will be posted online at mlkingcoalition.org. The keynote speaker is Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, award-winning author, educator and producer. The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Awards will also be presented to Will Green, Vanessa McDowell and Michael Johnson.