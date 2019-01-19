Many government offices, schools and businesses will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with several Madison events scheduled to honor the holiday.
Here’s a roundup of what’s closed along with area events related to the federal holiday.
CLOSINGS
Government
Madison, Dane County, state and federal offices will be closed.
Regular mail will not be delivered or picked up, and post offices will be closed.
Sanitation
There will be no refuse or recycling collection. Drop-off sites will also be closed. Madison residents who normally have trash and recycling collected on Mondays will have it picked up on Tuesday. Additional information is available online at cityofmadison.com/streets.
Metro Transit
Buses will follow Saturday schedules on Monday. However, routes 55 and 75 will operate on weekday schedules. Routes 80 and 84 will operate on recess weekday schedules. All standing paratransit rides will be canceled. Paratransit passengers must schedule casual rides. Rides are eligible based on Saturday schedules. Call Metro customer service at 266-4466 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or email mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com. For more information online, go to go.madison.com/mlk-day-schedule.
EVENTS
Scholarship ball
The annual Women in Focus Inc. I Have a Dream Scholarship Banquet and Ball will take place from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive. Gia P. Euler-Plath, a 1992 scholarship winner, will give the keynote speech. Tickets for the event are sold out. For more information, go to womeninfocusmadison.org or email info@womeninfocusmadison.org.
Ecumenical Service
An ecumenical church service for people from diverse religions, socioeconomic statuses, ethnicities and political beliefs will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m Sunday at the Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Drive.
Youth awards breakfast
Outstanding Dane County students of color will be recognized at the 35th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Young Person Breakfast on Sunday. About 200 students will be recognized for academic achievement, extracurricular involvement and service to the community at Edgewood High School, 2219 Monroe St. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Tickets are $10. For more information online, go to go.madison.com/youth-breakfast-awards.
Youth call to action
A free lunch, workshops, a march around the state Capitol and participation in a Freedom Sing-In will be part of the MLK Day Youth Call to Service event from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Overture Center, 201 State St. Groups should include one chaperone for every 10 youths. To register a group online, go to go.madison.com/group-registration. For more information, go to go.madison.com/youth-action or contact Andrew Schilcher at aschilcher@ulgm.org.
State Capitol event
The 39th annual state tribute honoring Martin Luther King Jr. will take place in the state Capitol rotunda at noon Monday. The event will be broadcast live on Wisconsin Public Television, Wisconsin Public Radio, WORT radio and online at WPT.org. Highlights from the event will be aired at 9 p.m. Monday on Wisconsin Public Television. Admission is free.
UW-Madison celebration
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will give the keynote speech at a UW-Madison event to honor the holiday from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. To register online, go to go.madison.com/uw-mlk.
Madison and Dane County event
Civil rights activist Cheryl Brown Henderson, one of the three daughters of the late Rev. Oliver L. Brown who was among the parents in the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education, will give the keynote speech at the 34th annual Madison/Dane County King Holiday Observance Monday at the Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. The Freedom sing-in will be at 5 p.m. Program starts at 6 p.m. Registration is not required for the free event. For more information, go to facebook.com/kingcoalition.