Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI) didn't learn much about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Wisconsin last week when meeting with officials in Washington D.C. on Thursday.
"I asked many questions but unfortunately did not get many answers," Pocan said in a statement released Friday.
"The agency could not tell me how many agents are working in Wisconsin or the Second Congressional District (his district), what offenses those detained had committed, the names of those detained or how we can get in contact with the, and whether agents followed proper protocol regarding medical conditions or minors," Pocan said.
"The agency said, however, they would investigate these issues and give me answers."
Pocan did find out there is a list of 250 individuals targeted by ICE in Wisconsin, with 83 people detained during raids last weekend.
"ICE claims they reached out to local law enforcement, but we have asked for detailed call logs of who they attempted to contact and when," Pocan said.
Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain said on Tuesday the department had not been in touch with ICE.
Of the 83 arrests, 20 were in Dane County.
Pocan said the arrests are a result of Pres. Trump's policies.
"We know the recent surge in arrests is a direct result of Pres. Trump's immigration policy and that the agency is following his order," Pocan said. "We will continue to press the agency for additional information."