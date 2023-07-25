A Marine from Madison was found dead with two other Marines in a car Sunday morning in Pender County, North Carolina.

Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison was found unresponsive by deputies in a private car at a Speedway gas station in Hampstead, North Carolina Sunday. Kaltenberg was with Marine Corps Lance Corporal Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, and Marine Corps Lance Corporal Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida. The three men had been serving at Camp Lejeune, according to a release from the 2nd Marines Logistics Group.

Their deaths are currently under investigation by the Pender County Sheriff's Department, but foul play is not suspected. Their causes of death and how long they'd been dead before being found were not immediately apparent. Autopsy results are pending, according to the Pender County Sheriff's Office.

Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg was a graduate of Verona Area High School, and had been on active duty service since May of 2021. He was a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. He had also served in San Diego with the Marine Corps Recruit Depot and at Fort Leonard Wood in the Motor Transport Instruction Company.

His military awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Medal, Navy Arctic Service Ribbon, and Global War on Terror Service Medal.

