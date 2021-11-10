Maple Bluff police dog to retire from force after six years of service

Ali poses with her handler Maple Bluff Police Sgt. Kyle Dabbs.
MAPLE BLUFF POLICE
A police K9 with the Maple Bluff Police Department has retired after six years in the line of duty, the village announced on social media.
The dog, named Ali, is leaving the department due to medical reasons on the recommendation of her veterinarian, the village said.
"She joined the Maple Bluff Police Department on Dec. 1, 2015 and has worked tirelessly for the past six years to assist our officers and the public," the village wrote on Facebook.
The Maple Bluff Village Board passed a resolution honoring Ali on Tuesday. The resolution also permitted her adoption by handler Sgt. Kyle Dabbs.
"The Village of Maple Bluff and the Maple Bluff Police Department appreciate the support of everyone who helped make Ali’s service to the community possible and wish her a happy retirement," the village said.
GALLERY: Portage school gets therapy dog
Tully visits Mrs. Fiene's class
Kaylie Fiene's second-grade class watches Tully, a 1-year-old therapy dog belonging to Principal Jennifer Garrigan, Wednesday at John Muir Elementary School in Portage.
SUSAN ENDRES/Daily Register
101921-port-news-therapy-dog-03
Tully, a 1-year-old springer spaniel and poodle mix, wears his therapy dog harness Wednesday at John Muir Elementary School with his handler, Principal Jennifer Garrigan.
SUSAN ENDRES/Daily Register
101921-port-news-therapy-dog
Second-graders Wyatt Wade and Olivia Brewer watch therapy dog Tully walk around their classroom with Principal Jennifer Garrigan Wednesday at John Muir Elementary School in Portage.
SUSAN ENDRES/Daily Register
101921-port-news-therapy-dog2
Stephanie Busch's second-grade students wave at therapy dog Tully as they pass him and his handler, Principal Jennifer Garrigan, in the hallway Wednesday at John Muir Elementary School in Portage.
SUSAN ENDRES/Daily Register
101921-port-news-therapy-dog-05
Principal Jennifer Garrigan demonstrates how therapy dog Tully can shake her hand while visiting a classroom Wednesday at John Muir Elementary School in Portage.
SUSAN ENDRES/Daily Register
Mrs. Belleau's class
Kris Belleau's second-grade students pass therapy dog Tully and his handler, Principal Jennifer Garrigan, in the hallway Wednesday at John Muir Elementary School in Portage.
SUSAN ENDRES/Daily Register
Tully visits Mrs. Fiene's class
Kaylie Fiene's second-grade students watch Tully, a 1-year-old therapy dog, walk through their classroom with Principal Jennifer Garrigan Wednesday at John Muir Elementary School in Portage.
SUSAN ENDRES/Daily Register
Mrs. Belleau's class
Kris Belleau's second-grade students pass therapy dog Tully and his handler, Principal Jennifer Garrigan, in the hallway Wednesday at John Muir Elementary School in Portage.
SUSAN ENDRES/Daily Register
Tully visits Mrs. Fiene's class
Kaylie Fiene's second-grade class watches Tully, a 1-year-old therapy dog belonging to Principal Jennifer Garrigan, Wednesday at John Muir Elementary School in Portage.
SUSAN ENDRES/Daily Register
Tully visits Mrs. Fiene's class
Principal Jennifer Garrigan explains the rules of being around therapy dog Tully with Kaylie Fiene's second-grade class Wednesday at John Muir Elementary School.
SUSAN ENDRES/Daily Register
101921-port-news-therapy-dog-01
Therapy dog Tully, a 1-year-old springer spaniel and poodle mix, visits a classroom Wednesday at John Muir Elementary School in Portage with his handler, Principal Jennifer Garrigan.
SUSAN ENDRES/Daily Register
Tully visits John Muir
Tully, a 1-year-old springer spaniel and poodle mix, wears his therapy dog harness while walking with his handler, Principal Jennifer Garrigan, through a classroom Wednesday at John Muir Elementary School.
SUSAN ENDRES/Daily Register
101921-port-news-therapy-dog-02
A student waves at Tully, a 1-year-old springer spaniel and poodle mix visiting a classroom with handler Principal Jennifer Garrigan Wednesday at John Muir Elementary School in Portage.
SUSAN ENDRES/Daily Register
Tully visits John Muir
Tully, a 1-year-old springer spaniel and poodle mix, looks down a hallway Wednesday at John Muir Elementary School in Portage.
SUSAN ENDRES/Daily Register
101921-port-news-therapy-dog-06
Principal Jennifer Garrigan walks therapy dog Tully around a classroom Wednesday at John Muir Elementary School to help ease him into working at the Portage school.
SUSAN ENDRES/Daily Register
101921-port-news-therapy-dog-04
Therapy dog Tully, a 1-year-old springer spaniel and poodle mix, sits in Principal Jennifer Garrigan’s office Wednesday at John Muir Elementary School.
SUSAN ENDRES/Daily Register
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.