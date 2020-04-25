Many residents still displaced by apartment fire on Madison's Southwest Side

"Our apartment on the third floor burned down," said resident Dina Terskikh. "Everything we worked for and put our souls into is gone. My art, memorable things from childhood are [irreplaceable] and gone forever."

The Red Cross is continuing to provide meals and personal care items to affected residents through donations, Schillinger said.

Local churches, businesses, neighbors and strangers have also stepped forward to help, said Julie Haas, office manager of Tucson Trails.

Haas had lived on-site for about 10 years before losing her apartment in the fire. Her renter's insurance is covering the cost of renting a hotel room, so she's not receiving assistance from the Red Cross. Acknowledging that looking for a new place during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis isn't ideal, she said her search for a condo has been encouraging.

"There are definitely still places around," she said. "At least three or four of our tenants have already found new apartments. Some of them, of course, moved in with family."

A couple of displaced tenants were able to immediately fill vacancies in the Tucson Trails complex, Haas said. But others may have difficulty finding an apartment in the same price range.