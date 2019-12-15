Many reasons for giving to the Empty Stocking Club

For more than 100 years — through times of war, sickness and even huge economic downturns — Wisconsin State Journal readers have answered the call for help.
Since 1918, our readers have generously supported the Empty Stocking Club, a nonprofit organization that works to make sure all children in our area have at least one nice, new toy to open at Christmastime.
It works like this: Readers donate money, and we buy thousands of new toys to give to families who need our help. We work with social service providers, schools and community groups to get the applications out to families. Then we set up a two-day Toy Depot for parents to pick the toy that is just right for each child.
Why do people give so generously every year? They tell us the reasons are many.
Sometimes, they do it because someone did it for them — they received gifts from the Empty Stocking Club when they were young. Last year, a reader wrote in to tell us that she donated because her father had received a gift from us in the 1930s and talked about how much it meant to him.
Oftentimes, donors give in order to honor someone important to them. “This is in memory of my mother and father, who wanted to see all children have a Merry Christmas,” wrote one reader this fall. We also receive donations from people honoring the wishes of a friend or relative who has recently died.
Many give because they want to make sure all children have the chance to experience joy during the holidays, regardless of income.
“Children are carefree and innocent and should not have to be without some of the basic needs (and) comforts in life,” one reader wrote this year. “I feel not only deeply grateful for your organization, I feel compelled to again help support your good cause.”
In addition to the Toy Depot, the Empty Stocking Club also helps to fund the newspaper’s Helping Hands program.
Through the program, children become the donors by writing to the State Journal to say how they would spend $200 to help someone in need in their communities.
They write about people who are financially strapped while working multiple jobs. They write about families overwhelmed by illness. They write about people who have simple, but important, needs such as food and warm clothes.
Helping Hands then provides a grant to those people highlighted in the children’s letters. The results of the latest effort are detailed in today’s Sunday Best section.
If you haven’t had the chance yet to donate to the Empty Stocking Club, please consider helping us keep this cherished tradition strong. Today’s newspaper contains a donation envelope for your convenience. You may also contribute online at emptystockingclub.com.
In return for your donation, we print the name of every donor in the newspaper as our way of saying thanks and reflecting the generosity of this community. You can also mail your donation to:
EMPTY STOCKING CLUB
Wisconsin State Journal
P.O. Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
