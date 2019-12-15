Many reasons for giving to the Empty Stocking Club

For more than 100 years — through times of war, sickness and even huge economic downturns — Wisconsin State Journal readers have answered the call for help.

Since 1918, our readers have generously supported the Empty Stocking Club, a nonprofit organization that works to make sure all children in our area have at least one nice, new toy to open at Christmastime.

It works like this: Readers donate money, and we buy thousands of new toys to give to families who need our help. We work with social service providers, schools and community groups to get the applications out to families. Then we set up a two-day Toy Depot for parents to pick the toy that is just right for each child.

Why do people give so generously every year? They tell us the reasons are many.

Sometimes, they do it because someone did it for them — they received gifts from the Empty Stocking Club when they were young. Last year, a reader wrote in to tell us that she donated because her father had received a gift from us in the 1930s and talked about how much it meant to him.