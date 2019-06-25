A poor start to the growing season in Wisconsin forced many farmers to go the prevented planting route, and acres that have been planted are not faring well.
The crop progress report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending June 23 said even though there were 5.1 days out of 7.0 suitable for field work, the improving conditions come a little late in the season.
"Lots of late planting was accomplished this week, but there were also many reports of prevented plantings," the report said.
Prevented planting means farmers were prevented from planting crops due to weather or other factors, qualifying the acreage for crop insurance.
Making matters worse, crops that have emerged were showing signs of stress because of all of the rain, and alfalfa was being chopped for haylage because conditions were too wet for drying hay.
"Forage is very short," a Marathon County report said. "Livestock producers are worried about going into winter without feed."
Emerged crops were all over the board as far as development, even within the same county.
"Corn heights vary from emerging to 30 inches tall," a Green County report said. "It's the widest range I've ever seen."
The crop progress report said:
- Corn planting was 93% complete, 15 days behind last year. Corn emerged was at 81%, 17 days behind last year and the five-year average. The crop was rated 52% good to excellent, two points lower than the previous week.
- Soybeans were 88% planted, 15 days behind last year and the average. 68% of the crop had emerged, 15 days behind last year and the average. The crop was rated 59% good to excellent.
- Winter wheat was 69% headed, seven days behind last year and 10 days behind average. The crop was rated 49% good to excellent, up four points from the previous week.
- Oats emerged was 91% complete, 14 days behind last year. 19% was headed, 11 days behind last year and the average. The crop was rated 71% good to excellent, one point higher than the previous week.
- The potato crop was 82% good to excellent, three points higher than the previous week.
- The first cutting of alfalfa was 77% complete, 10 days behind last year and the average. All hay was rated 41% good to excellent, four points higher than the previous week.
- Pasture was rated 61% good to excellent, up a point from a week ago.
- Soil moisture is abundant still, but some area reports noted they could use a little rain. Topsoil moisture was 3% short and 97% adequate to surplus, while subsoil moisture was 2% short and 98% adequate to surplus.