Updated Kids Fund Logo
BRANDON RAYGO | The Capital Times | braygo@madison.com

The Capital Times Kids Fund has traditionally supported programs for young people at area neighborhood centers.

The centers are often homes away from home, places where young people can do everything from fun after-school activities to enhancing their academic skills.

During this past year, for instance, Kids Fund grants went to the McFarland Youth Center for an after-school and summer program for middle school students, to the Lussier Community Education Center for “Teen Build Up” aimed at children from low-income families, to the Goodman Community Center for summer scholarships, to the Vera Court Neighborhood Center for an academic program for low-income students, to the Elver Park Neighborhood Center for its summer program, to Neighborhood House for its summer day camp and field trips and to the Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center to help with summer programs.

You can help make sure these kind of programs continue to receive support by sending a contribution of any size to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going to thekidsfund.org, clicking the “donate” button and using your credit card.

Following is a list of recent contributors:

Mary Collet, Madison: $25

Joseph Lowndes, Madison: $100

Keith Kerle, Verona: $127

Tom & Linda Schmitt, Sun Prairie: $20

Miles & Amy Epstein, Madison: $100

Jim & Mary MaHaffey, Madison: $30

Beverly Richgels, Madison: $25

Rachel Caruso, Madison: $25

Doris Staplemann, Mount Horeb: $25

Patricia Lucey, Madison: $100

Marianne Morton, Madison: $100

Kathy Saunders, Madison: $50

John Folts, Madison: $500

Paul Nesson, McFarland: $50

Ned & Dolores Schmitt, Madison: $20

Ellen Fisher, Madison: $50

Mr. Pfahler, Madison: $100

Linda Candlin, Madison: $100

Kim & Carole Kindschi, Madison: $50

Mr. & Mrs. Michael Labinski, Madison: $25

Karen Tolle, Madison: $200

Angela Gullickson, Madison: $200

Luise Beringer, Middleton: $25

Richard & Ginny Diehl, Prairie du Sac: $20

Elizabeth McLean, Madison: $50

Char & Jack Jackson, Waunakee: $25

Jay Blackburn, Stoughton: $250

Mary Tripp, Madison: $100

Robert Chiesa, Madison: $54.92

Mary Cochems, Fitchburg: $100

Ilene M Hagman, Madison: $100

Richard & Mary Ann Ihlenfeld, Madison: $50

Kenneth & Kendra Deprey, Madison: $100

Allan Torgerson, Middleton: $50

Susan & Steve Carpenter, Madison: $250

Diana Helmenstine, Monona: $30

John & Susan Janty, Madison: $100

Janice Lehmann, Madison: $25

Richard Lust, Verona: $250

Roger & Carol Brumm, Middleton: $75

The Napoli/Drapkin family, Cross Plains: $100

David & Betty Knutzen, Waunakee: $100

Don Loker, Madison: $50

Todd Ambs, Madison: $50

K. Keonon, Madison: $30

Jennie Knechtges, Madison: $20

James Schwarz, Madison: $25

Lowell Jacobson, Stoughton: $10

Peggy Kiss, Stoughton: $5

Michael Moskoff, Madison: $40

M.J. Jones, Madison: $50

John Kuech, Deerfield: $100

The Lehmann family, Oregon: $25

David Kerznar, Cottage Grove: $1

James Fletcher, Verona: $50

Thomas Skinner, Sun Prairie: $50

Duane & Barbara Hill, Verona: $50

Steve Sprague and Nancy Howard in memory of Mary Jane Sprague, Middleton: $40

Ivan & Miki Knezevic, Madison: $250

Bruce Walker, Madison: $100

Virginia O'Brien, Fitchburg: $200

Thomas Zingg, Oregon: $5

Mr. & Mrs. David Fahrbach, Madison: $100

Carole & Jim Peterson, Madison: $25

Christine Lynch, Madison: $25

Deb Reed, Sun Prairie: $25

Ernest & Helen Madsen, Madison: $100

Mike & Cindy O'Connor, Belleville: $35

Stephen Morton, Madison: $1,000

Geralyn Quandt, Madison: $30

Elizabeth Fuller, Madison: $50

Arlan & Lori Kay, Oregon: $100

Phyllis Miller, Madison: $25

Doug & Mary Reinemann, Madison: $50

Kathleen Thompson, Madison: $10

Agnes Steichen, Waunakee: $25

Marilyn Stensaas in memory of Erwin Stensaas, Stoughton: $25

Kenneth Richardson, Lodi: $50

Edward & Kathleen O'Connor, Belleville: $50

Jean Urbach, Westfield: $20

Dan & Marcia Douglas, Madison: $200

Liz Senseman, Verona: $50

Phil Schleicher, Madison: $50

Dawn Stucki, Waunakee: $125

Sarah D Lewis, Madison: $25

Laurie Mayberry, Madison: $50

Sonya & Kenneth Kessenich, Waunakee: $50

Jennell Ballering, Madison: $100

Mr. & Mrs. Paul Nelson, Waunakee: $50

Rae Rocca, Madison: $50

Mike Lumina, Madison: $20

Jeanne Topel, Madison: $50

Joan Pulver, Madison: $50

Ann Nyhus, Madison: $25

Larry & Kathleen Nix, Middleton: $25

Bruce & Virginia Henry, Cross Plains: $100

Mary Strickland, Madison: $100

Jack & Lorri Heinemann, Waunakee: $25

Sara & Dennis O'Loughlin, DeForest: $500

Stewart Macaulay, Madison: $100

Nancy Sugden & Robert Newbery, Madison: $100

David Schoengold: $50

Barbara Oleson, Fitchburg: $100

Nathan Brand, Miami, Florida: $1,000

Michael Gourlie, Madison: $100

Anonymous: $1,504

Running total: $33,278.69

