Many of the grants made annually by The Capital Times Kids Fund go to organizations that help children with disabilities.
Often, they help make it possible for the children to take part in after-school and summer activities that they might not otherwise be able to afford.
For example, Kids Fund grants in 2018 went to the Children's Dyslexia Center to tutor 55 students, to Easter Seals to offer scholarships to attend Camp Wawbeek, to Gigi's Playhouse to help teach some 30 children with Down syndrome, and to 14 other nonprofits that offer help to kids with disabilities.
You can help make sure that similar programs are supported in 2019 by mailing a gift of any amount to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708. You can also go online to thekidsfund.org and make a contribution using your credit card. If you do contribute online, please include your address so that The Kids Fund can acknowledge your gift.
Following is a list of recent contributors to the annual Kids Fund campaign:
Edward and Kathleen O'Connor, Belleville, $50
Michael and Camille Reese, Madison, $50
Janis and Dennis Cooper, Middleton, $50
Leo and Joyce Endres, Madison, $25
Mark Lesperance, Madison, $25
Thomas Smedema, Madison, $25
John Ryder, Oregon, $500
David and Betty Knutzen, Waunakee, $100
James and Sally Ann Davis, Madison, $35
Joseph and Marsha Biddick, Fitchburg, $50
Karen Taylor, Cottage Grove, $50
Steven and Ruth Fortney, Stoughton, $35
Evonna Cheetham, Madison, $100
B. Wanner, Madison, $50
The Edelman Family, Madison, $100
David and Sandra Zweifel, Madison, $1,000
Jerald and Ann Nelson, Monona, $100
Joyce O. Weston, Madison, $100
Allan Jack Torgerson, Middleton, $50
Elva Hanna, Mount Horeb, $20
Tripp and Nancy Widder, Madison, $100
Tom and Karen Swenson, Madison, $50
George and Deborah Reed, Sun Prairie, $20
Marilyn Pauls, Mazomanie, $25
Tom and Karen Schreiber, Sun Prairie, $50
Jean E. Allen, Madison, $70
Barbara Jensen, Middleton, $100
Karla and Will Ashmore, Verona, $25
Leo and Dot Miller, Cross Plains, $50
The Petersen Family, Madison, $1,000
Kristine LaMont, Madison, $20
Robert Pellegrino and Gloria Boone, Madison, $100
Robert and Georgia Graves, Middleton, $100
Joseph and Mary Ann Lowndes, Madison, $100
Charles and Rosemary Smith, Madison, $200
Jack and Shirley Duschak, Madison, $100
Marie and Warren Weinstein, Madison, $150
Randy and Lois Dickson, Middleton, $25
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Nelson, Waunakee, $50
Geraldine Laufenberg, Waunakee, $20
Bob and Kate Frambs, Madison, $50
Donald Long, Madison, $75
Beverly Richgels, Madison, $25
Florence Wetzel, Madison, $100
Brian Duffy, Madison, $100
Gene Summers and Mary Miron, Black Earth , $25
P. Tilley, Brooklyn, $50
The Andersen Family, Madison, $100
Monona Grove Business Men's Association, Monona , $200
John and Lynn Barlow, Deerfield, $50
Mark and Therese Kolan, Madison, $50
Jerome Stauffacher, Darlington , $7
Francis and Judy Friar, Baraboo, $30
The Angevine Family, Madison, $100
Jennie Knechtges, Madison, $25
Mary Ann Austin, Mount Horeb, $25
Cynthia Hiteman, Middleton, $25
Randi Leeder, in loving memory of daughter Angie Rae Meier, Madison, $50
Sue Kirton, Madison, $50
Kendra and Jerry Tutsch, Lodi, $300
Valerie Murphy, Madison, $25
Jill McDowell, Stoughton, $50
Norman and Nancy Jensen, Madison, $100
Todd Ambs, Madison, $55
Richard and Geralyn Wilson, Madison, $20
Don Lukes, Madison, $25
L. White, Madison, $25
Stephen and Rita Pieroni, Monona, $35
Donna Jean Phenix, Monona , $25
Gerald Lefert, Madison, $100
Nancy Abraham, Madison, $15
Charles and Mary Mussey, Madison, $50
Mark and Judy Meyers, Madison, $30
John and Jean Allen, Madison, $50
Don and Marcia Douglas, Madison, $200
Brian and Luanne Alme, Monona, $75
Dan Walker, Madison, $50
John and Sandra Englesby, Madison, $150
Sandra Jacobsen, in memory of Donna Wheadon, Madison, $20
Steve Herschleb, Madison, $30
Julie and Ken Richardson, Lodi, $50
Isaac Hess, Madison, $25
Anne Hockstad, Madison, $10
Jeff and Laurie Ostry, Cottage Grove, $35
Pamela Hewitt, in loving memory of parents Clarence and Clarice McNitt, Stoughton, $100
Francis and Mitzie George, Madison, $25
Wallace and Peggy Douma, Madison, $25
Geralyn Quandt, Madison, $35
Robin Taylor, Madison, $50
P. Butler, Madison, $25
Mildred Albrecht, Madison, $25
Patrick and M. Kathryne O'Donnell, in memory of brother Robert Wetzel, Mount Horeb, $100
J.P. and N.J. Hellenbrand, Middleton, $25
John and Lorrie Hylkema, Madison, $30
Phillip and Lynn Hellmuth, Madison, $35
J.R. and Patricia Smart, Cottage Grove, $50
Matt and Janie Johnson, Fitchburg, $50
William Hagquist, $100
Barbara Schuler, Madison, $250
Amanda Marcum, $50
Robert Nale, $100
Daniel Eckberg, $10
Laura Lussier-Lee, Madison, $250
Norma Jensen, $25
Christine Bergstrom, $100
Mary Jo Kopecky, Madison, $50
Brian Earl, Madison, $200
Bill and Peg Jones, $50
Jim and Jessica Doyle, Verona , $200
Jyl and Randy Molle, $50
Peter and Jeanne Hockett, Sun Prairie, $25
Merle Cohen, Madison, $25
Laurie Egre, Madison, $100
Anonymous, $85
Running total: $64,931