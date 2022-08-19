Man's body found in lake Friday morning behind UW Memorial Union

Rescue teams were called to Lake Mendota Friday morning behind the UW Memorial Union, where they found a man's body in the water.

UW-Madison police spokesperson Marc Lovicott said a passerby notified police at about 6:10 a.m. that they saw what appeared to be a body floating in the water, just off a pier.

The UW Police Department responded immediately, along with the Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff's Office, and Madison Fire Rescue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Lovicott said he couldn't release any information about the man's age or identity Friday morning.

"It's unclear why the individual was in the water and for how long," Lovicott said in an email. "At this point, we do not suspect foul play."

