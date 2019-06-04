A Darlington man was rescued from underneath his overturned riding mower on Friday, as he was able to dial 911 before running out of breath.
Bryan Brice was taken to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington for treatment of unspecified injuries, Darlington police said.
The incident happened at Brice's home on East River Street at about 11 a.m. Friday.
"Brice rolled his riding lawn mower on an embankment and became pinned underneath," said Police Chief Jason King.
He had his cellphone with him and was able to call 911 before he lost his ability to speak.
"When police arrived they found him pinned underneath the mower, unable to breathe because of the weight of the machine on his chest," King said.
The police officer and a State Patrol trooper were able to lift the mower off Brice so he could get free.