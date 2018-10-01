A man suffered serious injuries early Friday morning in a house fire in Baraboo, with the man flown to UW Hospital for treatment.
The fire was reported at 6:24 a.m. Friday at a two-story, two-family residence on Seventh Avenue, the Baraboo Fire Department said.
The injured resident was outside when firefighters arrived, the victim having serious burns and smoke inhalation.
He was first taken to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, then flown by Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison.
Smoke was seen coming from the second floor, so firefighters brought a hose line to the floor and put out a fire in a bedroom.
A search of the building found nobody else inside.
"Second floor tenants are temporarily displaced and were assisted by the Salvation Army," said Fire Chief Kevin Stieve.
A woman was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no damage estimate was given.