Man shot by sheriff's deputy in Oregon 'was a pretty normal, nice person'

OREGON -- Some of those who knew the young man killed by a Dane County sheriff's deputy Sunday afternoon said little in his conduct suggested he might have been in trouble with the law.

The Sheriff's Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office haven't released the man's name, but a friend identified him as Jose Carlos Jimenez.

"He put on a pretty good façade if he was a bad person, I guess," said Josh McDowell, 20, who met Jimenez through friends and had known him for about a year. "He was always pretty nice to our family."

McDowell said Jimenez stayed overnight at his house dozens of times. He wasn't sure where Jimenez lived, but said he was 21.

Until recently, Jimenez worked at Dorn True Value Hardware on Richards Road in Oregon, said Brett Trinkle, 24, the hardware store's manager.

Trinkle said Monday that Jimenez worked at the store for close to a year, left, and then came back for another shorter employment.

"Genuinely, he was a pretty normal, nice person," he said.

While they sometimes talked, cashier Katie Barczykowski said Jimenez generally kept to himself, "so he was kind of a mystery to everyone."

She said Jimenez worked at the hardware store in two stints, until about two months ago when he said he was getting a job at Kwik Trip.

"He was really nice to talk to," Barczykowski said. "But he definitely had his days where he had some anger issues sometimes."

Authorities haven't given many details about what happened. In a statement Sunday, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said his office got a 911 call about 11 a.m. that day about a weapons violation on Jefferson Street, and deputies and assisting agencies began searching for a person in the area.

The suspect, who was alleged to have committed "several weapons violations" in recent days, was believed to be in the 5200 block of Highway CC, according to the state Department of Justice.

Officials set up a perimeter in the area, and the suspect ran, the DOJ said. A deputy shot the suspect at about 3:15 p.m. The suspect died at the scene.

Authorities also haven't released the name of the deputy.

The shooting behind a residential cul-de-sac on Eagle Drive came two days after an explosion destroyed two houses just blocks away. There was an armed robbery on the same block as the explosion two days before that. Oregon Fire Chief Glenn Linzmeier said the shooting had no relation to Friday's explosion, but police haven't said if it's tied to the armed robbery.

McDowell, who said he hadn't seen Jimenez in almost a month, said Jimenez was wanted in the armed robbery.

Oregon Police Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf wouldn't confirm that Wednesday. She said the investigation is being conducted by the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation, which didn't return a call.

Court records show Jimenez had been charged with theft and disorderly conduct in December.

Trinkle, the hardware store manager, said he never picked up on anything unusual about Jimenez.

"He came to work, went home," he said. "He didn't really give a lot of emotion. Like, he didn't talk about himself a lot."

He said Jimenez talked about hanging out with his girlfriend and about going down to Chicago with her.

"When he was here, he was generally pretty nice to the customers," Trinkle said. "I mean, even sometimes when people were being rude to him, he was generally nice to them."

Billie Peterson, who used to work with Jimenez at the store, said people there called him Carlos and that he liked to joke around. "He was your typical kid."

Peterson said Jimenez was training to be a boxer. She said she would talk to him when she saw him around the neighborhood. "He was a good kid. It's too bad. I couldn't see him doing armed robbery."

McDowell said he wasn't completely surprised to hear Jimenez was wanted by police.

He said Jimenez, who was from Texas, went to California last year and came back with $15,000 to $20,000. McDowell said Jimenez wouldn't say how he got the money, "but I figured he did something shady or bad to earn it maybe."

Argene McDowell, 73, who knew Jimenez through her grandson, said Jimenez's recent behavior "does not square with the person that we knew that was respectful and helpful. Maybe he was just pretending."

McDowell said she was celebrating her grandson's birthday a year ago at a Madison restaurant when Jimenez suffered a grand mal seizure.

"He stood up and he just had the seizure," Argene McDowell said Monday. She said she went to the hospital with him because he said his parents were in Texas visiting relatives.

"We spent quite a few hours in the emergency room while they confirmed that he'd had a seizure," she said, noting that Jimenez said he'd had seizures as a child, but that this was the first time he'd had one as an adult.

Argene McDowell said Jimenez talked about having relatives in Texas and Mexico.

She said he was always willing to help her and he also helped her daughter in the backyard. "He seemed like a nice person."