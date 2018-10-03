A man who fell into a sinkhole was rescued from the 25-foot-deep hole by a neighbor and local rescue workers, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.
The incident happened Tuesday in the driveway of Brandon Post’s home on Mineral Street in the village of Montfort.
The ground under the driveway gave way about 3 feet out from the garage, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Post, 36, “was trapped in the hole for about 30 minutes as he screamed for help,” said Sheriff Nate Dreckman. “The hole kept giving way, going deeper underground.”
A neighbor heard the cries for help and put a step ladder into the sinkhole, but Post wasn’t able to use the ladder since the soil was unstable and the hole was too deep.
“The neighbor then backed up his truck to the hole and put a log chain on the truck frame, throwing the other end to the man in the hole so he could stabilize himself while he called 911,” Dreckman said.
Montfort Fire and EMS and a deputy responded to the scene.
“The area around the hole was very unstable and the walls continued to collapse as they worked to free the man,” Dreckman said.
A strap was lowered to Post, with a rope attached to the strap, enabling the first responders to pull the man to safety.
He was evaluated at the scene by paramedics and didn’t need to be taken to a hospital.