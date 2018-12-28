A man walking on the thin ice of Lake Monona slipped off the ice and went into the cold water, but was rescued a few minutes later by the Madison Fire Department lake rescue team.
The incident happened Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m., with the unidentified man walking north from Olin Park out onto the ice.
"While en route, crews were advised the man appeared to be taking off his clothes and lying down on the ice," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
The lake rescue team could see the man out on the ice as the team got to Olin Park from John Nolen Drive.
"While launching their airboat, lake rescue saw the man slip off the ice and into the water," Schuster said.
The iceboat went to the man's location, breaking through ice all along the way, and pulled him to safety, the man in the water for about four minutes.
"Lake rescue returned the man to shore, where paramedics were standing by to provide dry blankets, heat packs and emergency medical care," Schuster said.
The man was hypothermic at first but his condition improved as he was taken to the hospital.