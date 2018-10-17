Try 1 month for 99¢
An early Wednesday morning crash on Highway 19 in the town of Westport killed the driver and closed the highway for about an hour.

The crash happened at 6 a.m. just east of Walter Road, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

The preliminary investigation showed the Dodge Dakota pickup truck was going west on Highway 19 when it crossed the center line, entered the ditch and rolled over.

"The driver was found unresponsive," said spokeswoman Elise Schaffer. "Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful."

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity will be released following notification of family.

Highway 19 was shut down until about 7 a.m. so crews could work at the scene.

