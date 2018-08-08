A rural Hillsboro man was killed Tuesday during a well drilling job in Vernon County.
William Verbsky, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene of injuries sustained in the accident, the Sheriff's Office said.
The accident happened at about 11 a.m. Tuesday on Spring Coulee Road in the town of Coon.
The well drilling was being done by Kouba Well Drilling Inc. of Hillsboro. Verbsky was an employee of the company.
"He was a student in the beginning and became a teacher for all of us," the company said on its Facebook page on Wednesday. "There was never a job too big, or a task too small that was never done to the very best."
The Sheriff's Office did not release details of the accident.
The accident remains under investigation.