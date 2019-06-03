A Friendship man was killed Wednesday evening when his vehicle left a road in Adams County and he was ejected from the vehicle.
The crash happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Thirteenth Drive near Cypress Lane in the town of Preston, the Sheriff's Office said.
Brian Bressinger Jr., 38, was driving north on Thirteenth Drive when the vehicle left the road into a ditch, rolled over and went airborne.
Bressinger was the only person in the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Lifesaving measures at the scene were unsuccessful.
Police believe high speed was a contributing factor in the crash.
Law enforcement was assisted at the scene by Lifestar EMS.